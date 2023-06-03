In Indonesia Pascal brings Porsche back to the top after a difficult period. Only seventh Nick Cassidy: the classification leader saves the first position by only 2 points. Great third place for the Italian team. Jaguar official team disaster: Evans rear-ended by teammate Bird

Federico Mariani – Milan

In Indonesia the Formula E regains Porsche dominance. TO Jakartain the tenth round of the season, rejoices Pascal Wehrlein: the German finds a very important victory to relaunch after a phase of great difficulty. And the World Championship reopens: the leader Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), who had ousted Wehrlein from the lead of the championship classification, finishes seventh and keeps the first place by just two points, 128 to 126. Second place in the sprint for Jake Dennis: the Briton remains in the fight for the title with 114 points. Third was Maximilian Gunther, who made the Maserati smile by finishing ahead of the two Penskes of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne. Sixth Edoardo Mortara. See also F1 | The US GP will be in Austin until 2026

E-PRIX JAKARTA: THE GO — Thirty-six laps to be tackled on a 2.37 km circuit with 18 bends. Maserati takes its first pole position in Formula E thanks to Gunther. Next to him comes Dennis, at the wheel of the Spark-Porsche of the Andretti team. Then Wehrlein (Porsche) and Vergne (Penske). The leader of the World Championship, Cassidy, is only tenth. At the start Gunther defended the leadership, but on the fourth lap he was overtaken by Wehrlein’s Porsche, author of an excellent start. Climbed to third position, Vandoorne is the first to opt for attack mode with a consequent increase in power. Shortly afterwards, all the top drivers imitated him too: Wehrlein, Vandoorne and Gunther immediately made a second long pass. Dennis’ strategy is different: the Andretti team rider postpones the two attack modes after the second half of the race. A choice that shuffles the cards.

E-PRIX JAKARTA: THE FINAL — After the first long lap, Jake easily climbed back into second place and put pressure on leader Wehrlein. As the laps went by, the two Porsches and Gunther’s Maserati took off and fought for victory. Dennis can count on more expendable energy in the finale, but Pascal defends himself like a true champion. However, the overtaking seems destined to occur in the closing laps. Surprisingly, however, Wehrlein can count on an involuntary help provided by Jaguar: Sam Bird buffers his teammate Mitch Evans, perhaps compromising his championship fight and causing the yellow flags to come out in the first sector, the easiest point for attacks. So Wehrlein resists and takes home a very important victory also in the light of Cassidy’s seventh place. All in all, a placement that can smile at the New Zealander powered by Jaguar, especially after a contact during an overtaking attempt at Vergne. The World Cup is very open. Tomorrow race 2 always in Jakarta. See also Giroud: "Scudetto and semi-final in 24 months, if they had told me I would have signed immediately"