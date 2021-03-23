Yousry Adel (Abu Dhabi)

Indonesia welcomed the announcement of the United Arab Emirates to invest $ 10 billion, through its government and private investment tools and instruments, with the Indonesian Investment Authority, which is the sovereign fund of Jakarta, stressing that it would enhance development programs and attract capital to Indonesia.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State, Hussain Baqees, stressed the strength of the bilateral relations between the two countries, welcoming the announcement of the Emirati investment of $ 10 billion in the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund.

Baqees said, “We have received good news regarding the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to invest $ 10 billion in the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund, known as the (Indonesian Investment Authority).”

Baqees stressed that the exchange of visits between leaders of the two countries strengthened the strength of relations, pointing to the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to Indonesia in 2019, and the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the UAE last year, in addition to To exchange visits at the ministerial level.

The ambassador stated that the UAE is one of the most prominent investors in the “fund”, explaining that Japan, the United States and Canada have confirmed their commitment to investing in the fund. He expressed his hope that the UAE investment in the fund would attract more investments to Indonesia.

The ambassador mentioned that so far, the two countries have signed 16 memoranda of understanding and 11 trade agreements, while the UAE and Indonesia have cooperated in various political, economic, social and cultural fields, and many others.

The ambassador noted that what confirms the strength of the relations between the two countries is not only cooperation at the governmental level and at the level of the business sector, but the naming of a street after President Joko Widido in Abu Dhabi last October, as well as planning to build a mosque bearing the name of the Indonesian President in the capital Abu Dhabi. He added, “In Indonesia, the foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a copy of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the city of Solo, the birthplace of President Widodo.”

Baqees said, “Indonesia is also planning to send 200 imams to the Emirates within two years,” noting that there are 12 Indonesian imams in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Ruwais, Madinat Zayed, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

The ambassador added, “He is looking forward to increasing investment and trade exchange between the two countries, while recovering from the Corona pandemic.”

The spokesman for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination in Indonesia affirmed that his country welcomed the UAE announcement, saying: “The investment will narrow the gap between local financing capabilities and the need for development programs.”

Indonesian officials stated that the “authority” will provide opportunities for foreign investors with a diversified portfolio, while helping state companies increase large investments in infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Minister for Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment in Jakarta, Luhut Bensar Pandjitan, said: “The UAE and Indonesia are committed to advancing the economic transformation towards the future, as knowledge, innovation and technology drive the economies of the two countries.”

Pandjitan added, on the occasion of the “Indonesian-Emirati Week”: “I increasingly feel that the two countries are preparing a great thing for the future of future generations, with the same spirit and vision,” noting that he informed the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, that the UAE should become a pioneering model for Indonesia.

And the Indonesian news agency, Antara News, quoted Minister Pandjitan’s assertion, through his personal Instagram account, that he “aspires to see the same Emirati progress in Indonesia”. He continued, “So I also conveyed Indonesia’s desire to move forward through the use of sustainable energy, and I said to all delegates with confidence, that with all the mineral revolution that we have, Indonesia is ready to enter the global supply chain for electric and environmentally friendly cars.”

Pandjitan said: The strong commitment made by Indonesia and the UAE to transform the economies of the two countries into economies based on knowledge, innovation and technology will create a big leap for the world, especially in light of the economic downturn caused by the current “pandemic”.

The UAE grants Indonesian investors a number of advantages, such as policies to support the market and fewer barriers to trade, as well as the UAE’s high rate of political stability, a climate of transparency and lack of corruption, which qualifies the UAE to find greater opportunities and a more advanced ranking among the investing countries.

There is a convergence between the UAE and Indonesia culturally and historically, as Indonesia is the largest country in the world in terms of the population of the culture of Islam, in addition to the great convergence between the customs and traditions of the UAE and Indonesia.