Another double header

Diriyah at the end of January and Berlin in mid-April: now that the 2022-2023 season draws to the first weekend of June, Formula E is ready to get back on track after almost a month off from the Monaco round for the third double-header of the season, i.e. two consecutive championship appointments that take place over the same weekend. While the first free practice sessions will take place on Friday 2 June, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June will be held respectively on tenth and eleventh E-Prix of the world, both in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. For the first time since February, when the top category of single-seaters powered by electric motors landed in India, the Formula E calendar therefore foresees the return of the series to Asia, and for the second time in its history in Jakarta, where in the last edition Mitch Evans won at the wheel of the Jaguar.

How to get there

The New Zealander also comes from the 2nd place conquered in the last round of Monte Carlo, where his compatriot won Nick Cassidy. A result that allowed the Envision driver not only to triumph in the Principality, but also and above all to leap to the top of the world standings, overtaking Pascal Wehrlein, only 10th that day. The German of Porsche, who hasn’t been on the podium since Diriyah’s Race 2, which was also his last victory, now accuses a delay of 11 points from the top, and will also have to pay attention to the return of Jake Dennis and Evans himself, respectively in third and fourth position but less than 10 lengths behind the former Formula 1 driver. The two Maserati drivers are also looking for redemption , Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, respectively returning from 12th place and from a retirement.

The TV show

Due to the time difference with Jakarta, the free practice sessions (with the exception of FP1) and both qualifying sessions will force Italian enthusiasts to set their alarm clock early: the weekend, which will officially start on Friday 2 June, will start at 10:25 with the first free practice session, which like the other two can be followed on sportmediaset.it or on the official pages Facebook and YouTube of Formula E, without excluding also the official site of category E the app of the same. Different speech for the qualificationsboth scheduled at 5:40 Italian on Saturday and Sunday and transmitted by sportmediaset.it or by Sky Sports Arenachannel 204. The races are more comfortable, at 10am on Saturdays and Sundaysboth visible on sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) but also unencrypted on Channel 20.

E-Prix Jakarta, the complete program and times on TV

Friday June 2nd

10:25 am – PL1 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

Saturday June 3rd

03:05 – PL2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

05.40 am – Qualifying 1 (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena)

10:00 – Race-1 (live on sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Uno and Canale 20)

Sunday 4th June

03:05 – PL3 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

05.40 am – Qualifying 2 (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena)

10:00 – Race-2 (live on sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Uno and Canale 20)