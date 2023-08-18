It is a fact that the sagas that PlayStation has as consented at the moment is God of War and The Last of Us, which some want or not, generate the necessary money in terms of copy sales. And in the background there are some fantastic characters like Ratchet and Clankduo that is still valid, this in comparison with those permanently forgotten, Jak and Daxter.

However, it seems that this break from years ago is going to end for these characters, since in a leak they have talked about their return, but only in the form of a live action movie. This is mentioned by an insider known as MyTimeToShineHello, who has already hit a couple of times. It is even said that the protagonists of it will be Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

Tom Holland to play Jak, Chris Pratt eyed to voice Daxter in live action Jak and Daxter movie from Sony directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted) pic.twitter.com/2gYdo5YzZs — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 17, 2023

Something worth mentioning is that Tom Holland would be the one who lends his image to interpret jack, which in the video game does not speak much more than some specific dialogues. For his part, chris pratt I would be Daxterdemonstrating that he can continue to lend his voice to fictional characters, we already saw this at the beginning of the year in the film Super Mario.

It seems that PlayStation continues with this trend of going to the world of cinema, because basically a few days ago the Gran Turismo film was released, and more works are being planned with god of war, Horizonand until the second and possible third season of The Last of Us.

For now, this is a rumor, so we will have to wait for an official announcement.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The return of the characters is undoubtedly good news, but what is discouraging is the part of the film. Although asking for a game is too much, because Naughty dog ​​does not want to return to works that represent fantasy.