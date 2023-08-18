The rumors about the film continue Jak and Daxter. As reported by the leaker MyTimeToShineHello – which according to Insider Gaming has reported accurate leaks in the past – the Jak and Daxter film will be made in a live-action version. The actors will be Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

Tom Holland, who is deeply attached to Sony as he played Spider-Man and Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film, will play Jak while Chris Pratt will voice Daxter. He will be directing Reuben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland).