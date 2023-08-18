Jak and Daxter is one of the most beloved video game sagas of the PS2-PS3 era: the 3D platformer has been a huge success as, at the time, it was a revolution on all fronts.

For the first time it was possible to explore a large and complex world without the aid of uploads: this world was populated by well-characterized characters and presented by rich and detailed cinematic cutscenes.

It really seems that the cinema has peeped out again, talking about Jak and Daxter, because, according to the words of the insider MyTimeToShineHello, it’s on the way a film dedicated to the series.

The film, according to the insider, will see the participation of two big stars: Chris Pratt (Mario’s voice actor in the film released in 2023) e Tom Holland (famous for his roles in Spider-Man and Uncharted).

The director would have already worked with Holland on the occasion of the making of the Uncharted film: we are talking about Reuben Fleischeralso known for directing Venom.

What else do we know about this hypothetical film? In truth nothing. Fans speculate that it’s about a well-crafted joke as the Jak and Daxter saga hasn’t shown up on consoles for several years with a new chapter.

A complex nostalgia operation in theory but perhaps not in practice. the future will probably be able to tell us if this indiscretion will be true or not.