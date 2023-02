Virtus Bologna immediately forgets the misstep with Barcelona and squares the blitz in Reggio Emilia, in front of a sold out PalaBigi for the first time in the season (4530 people). Leading Coach Scariolo’s boys are above all Jaiteh (13 points and 11 rebounds) and the usual Teodosic (11 and 4 assists) while Anim (24 points) is not enough for the hosts.