Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will leave for a two-day visit to Qatar on Sunday. During this time he will meet Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and many other celebrities.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced Jaishankar’s visit to this Gulf country. The External Affairs Ministry said, “This will be S Jaishankar’s first visit to Qatar as Foreign Minister and during this time he will discuss bilateral issues with his counterpart besides regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

The ministry said that during this time, the foreign minister will also express ‘special gratitude’ to Qatar for taking care of Indian citizens in the Kovid-19 epidemic.