new Delhi: The Foreign Ministers of India and Japan met at an important strategic dialogue table in Tokyo today. In this meeting between Foreign Minister Dr. Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, the two countries discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. Also talked about increasing cooperation on many issues including bilateral trade-investment and connectivity to defense partnership.

Not only this, there was also talk of increasing cooperation between the two countries to provide a strong alternative to China in the global supply chain. After the Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two countries were unanimous that a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region is possible only if the global supply chain is strengthened and diversified. For this, India-Japan and Australia will try to connect other like-minded countries together.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the partnership between India and Japan can play an important role in recovering from the Kovid-19 crisis. He said in the tweet that during the discussion with Foreign Minister Motegi, there was talk about increasing partnership in manufacturing and cooperation in skill development, information communication technology and health. Apart from this, India and Japan will work together on development projects in the third country.

Just awaited India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with FM @moteging. Conveyed warm birthday greetings. Discussions covered our cooperation in manufacturing, skills, infrastructure, ICT and health. Our special partnership can make a big difference in post-COVID recovery. pic.twitter.com/lm1tjhOzPG – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 7, 2020

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Japan have also stepped up cooperation on key fronts, from cyber space to 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Information Infrastructure to address the challenges that emerged in the post-Corona crisis. Agreed. The two ministers have emphasized the need for a strong and flexible digital system and cyber system in the world.

According to sources, in the Foreign Minister’s talks between India and Japan, there was talk from the aggressive attitude of the Chinese Army in Ladakh to the PLA’s panties in the East China Sea and South China Sea. It is important that while India has been fighting the aggressive attitude of the Chinese Army in Ladakh for the last about 5 months, Japan is also facing the Chinese Dadagiri in the East China Sea.

India and Japan, while advocating reforms in the international system and the UN system, have also committed to work on this with more activeness and coordination.

Read this also.

There should not be a presidential debate until Trump is free from Corona – Joe Biden