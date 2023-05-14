Jairzinho Rozenstruik has suffered a heavy defeat in the main match of UFC Charlotte, North Carolina. The Surinamese MMA fighter had to tap out in the first round after strangling Jailton Almeida. Due to the debacle, ‘Bigi Boy’ is most likely no longer in the top 10 of the heavyweight division.

The match between Rozenstruik and Almeida was one between two extremes. The former made waves in the kickboxing world, while the Brazilian fighter holds a BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) black belt. Although it was in the Surinamese’s interest to keep the fight going, he was already wrestling on the canvas with his opponent after half a minute.

From that moment on it went downhill for Rozenstuik. For more than three minutes he was defeated by Almeida, who is still undefeated in the UFC. Once the BJJ specialist was taped to Rozenstruik’s back, he quickly ended the fight with a Rear Naked Choke. When the UFC rankings are updated next week, it will become clear whether Big boy the disappointment has to pay for a place outside the top-10. See also The difficult task of identifying migrants who died inside a truck in Texas

Fastest knockout of the year

In the support act of the UFC Fight Night, Bryan Battle was very successful. The American – who fought as a professional for the first time in his hometown – had enough against Gabe Green in fourteen seconds. The 30-year-old MMA artist tried to surprise his opponent with an ambush of punches and kicks, after which Battle finished the match with a watched right hook.



Other results:

• Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by KO, round 2

• Ian Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO, round 1

• Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO, round 1

• Alex Morono def. Tim Means via submission, round 2

• Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO, Round 1

• Karl Williams def. Chase Sherman via jury decision

• Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Cody Stamann via jury decision

• Mandy Böhm def. Ji Yeon Kim via jury decision

