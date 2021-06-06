4 minutes and 50 seconds of boredom for 9 seconds of action. This is how you can summarize the stellar fight of UFC Las Vegas 28 that they starred in Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. The first one achieved the KO with only one second left to finish the first act. Power victory that makes you look tall again. The heavyweight is up for grabs, but he’s back on the big fight path.

Both had a high knockout percentage (Rozenstruik exceeded 90%), so neither wanted to risk from the start. That respect made Sakai perhaps raise a fight that favored his opponent. He posed with combat with constant mobility and without pressure. Therefore, Jairzinho only had to walk in the center of the octagon and the wear was minimal. It was a failure, since olvidó that Suriname has a final rus of round in which the course of the lawsuits usually changes. And it happened again.

Within the last minute he began to draw a hand, since before they had not chained actions and the most active with the kick was Sakai. Rozenstruik fine-tuned his aim and with less than ten seconds remaining, he locked the Brazilian against the jaulto just with pressure. With no escape, he landed his jab and then a right hand that hit above the ear. Sakai fell and Jairzinho had no mercy on the ground. Hit hard and opponent to sleep. The bell this time did not save.