Like Irineo Funes, the man who remembers Borges’s story, Jairo remember everything. But in his case it is not a curse. The man that Mercedes Sosa described as one of the best singers in Argentina enjoy the details of childhood in Cruz del Eje, raised in a railway house with no background of artists in the family, with a father who encouraged him to sing and draw.

His memory meticulously recreates scenes: the day that María Elena Walsh told him that she had written “Como la Cicada”, the meeting in a Paris apartment with Julio Cortázar, the afternoon when he saw Maradona’s two goals against the English with Piazzolla in the World Cup 86, the long after-hours with Charles Aznavour when they shared a tour of France and that time he went to sing his first songs to Luis Aguilé and offered to record an album in Spain. “Did you see what they say the train passes once? For me, it happened several times ”, Now says Jairo from the other side of the screen, sitting in the living room of his house in Buenos Aires, guarded by two guitars in case someone asks him to sing, because singing is what saved him when the pandemic started.

Singing and recording helped me emotionally at this time. I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t sing. I had a serious anxiety problem that almost caused me a stroke, ”says Jairo, who recorded a double album to celebrate his 50 years of experience with different interpreters, from Eruca Sativa to Abel Pintos. The celebration was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, since the anniversary was fulfilled in 2020. The date celebrates the release of his first album Emotions, produced by Luis Aguilé. That meeting marked a turning point in their history. He had emigrated from Cruz del Eje at age 14, hired by Channel 13 to be part of the cast of Escala Musical, where Sandro and los del Fuego, Los Iracundos and Los Shakers were. His name was still Marito Gonzalez until he renamed himself Jairo and went to live in Europe, where he spent twenty-five years, between his residence in Madrid and Paris.

– How did you meet Luis Aguilé?

– At that time I had a friend with whom we studied at art school. It was a downturn time for me. At one point we thought about doing a comic and writing songs, although I was a bit disappointed with the music. He knew Luis Aguilé, who periodically came to Argentina and was a star in Spain. He spoke to him and asked us to go sing the songs with the guitar at the hotel where he stopped. After listening to me, he said, “Those songs are not for me, but you should sing them.” I told him he was half dead. “You are not dead, you are being reborn,” he replied. He made a couple of calls, spoke with two people from CBS, who were distributing his records, and after 15 minutes he proposed to me to record an album in Spain. He was going to produce it for me. “Of course, you would have to change your name.” I didn’t even think about it then. I was 20 years old and it was a total change for me, of repertoire, of forms, of name, but that opened many doors for me that I did not imagine.

–When you look at the map of your life and your music, it is evident that it is very marked by those encounters with artists who pointed out or guided your path.

– All those encounters were occurring naturally. I met many artists who are important to our culture living abroad. Many through letters he sent them. For example, I sent Horacio Ferrer a letter asking him if we could make a song together. In time his answer came to me with the almost blank page and these words: “Why one? I met María Elena Walsh during a lightning trip to Buenos Aires at the Lagos publishing house, we chatted a lot and agreed to write a song together. Then we ended up writing “The Valley and the Volcano”, one of my great successes at that time.

–In the Lagos publishing house, where they met, there was the entire cultural elite of the time.

–It was a singular publisher. They had created a series called “Canción Estampa” that brought together painters with musicians and there was a collective participation of the artists. That coincided with an extraordinary Argentine songbook, where they were from Cuchi Leguizamón to Piazzolla. Lagos set up a special redoubt that did not have much to do with the publishers of the record industry with a methodology more similar to that of the United States. They were the ones who invited me to score a Borges poem for a project with twelve composers, which included Guastavino, Eduardo Falú, Piazzolla, Eladia Blázquez and el Cuchi. I was 25 years old and I felt a bit intrusive in front of such composers, but I had already recorded two albums in Spain and they liked my music. Later they told me if I didn’t want to make an album with those Borges poems. I offered it to the Ariola label and they gave me free rein to do it. The arranger was Ricardo Miralles and it is one of the few records of mine that I listen to today.

‘Borges was not a music lover.

-No, luckily he liked my crystalline voice and even accompanied me to do several interviews together to promote the material. One day he invited me to his house. That was unusual. For me, it was like a dream. It is one of the most important things that ever happened to me.

–You met Yupanqui when you lived in Paris, didn’t you?

– Yes, once he came to some shows that I did at the Olympia in Paris and he waited for me at the exit of the theater. He was not so interested in what he did artistically but rather he wanted to chat about the north of Cordoba. He told me a lot about people, friends and places that he had known when he was riding in that area. Over time he opened up and became close friends with my family. We would get together, go to eat and talk about the homeland from a distance. All those people never disappointed me.

–The meeting with the Cordovan poet Daniel Salzano also marked another milestone in your history. With him they formed a very important author duo.

– I knew Daniel from his books, his poems, his articles. We had never spoken and one day he sent me a letter with two poems and he asked me if those poems could be songs. He gave me his address in Madrid and a few weeks later I went directly to his house. From there we do not stop anymore. The funny thing is that we never get together to compose. At first it was via fax, letter or we talked a lot on the phone. Over time we follow him on the networks. There was a question of trust. He sent the lyrics and I put music on it. As simple as that.

–In your new album you include several of the songs you did with Salzano but with different guests. How was that selection?

– All the interpreters who participated in the album had some relationship with my songs. “Crazy Horse”, in which Luciano Pereyra participates, was his mother’s favorite song. He even told me that when the original version of the song came out they gave him a sound system with his dad and they put that record on him. Raly Barrionuevo, who participates with the song “Ferroviario”, says that the first time he heard it on the radio in the car when he was going to Frías, he had to stop on the side of the road because he was very excited. And so it happened with many who heard my songs through their parents or older brothers. The entire recording of the album had that atmosphere of true celebration.

Classics with new dresses

In the cover art of Jairo: 50 years of music, the new anniversary album of the great singer, there are birds, roots, flowers and an old copper clock with a self-portrait made by himself. There it appears drawn in charcoal the 20-year-old who met Luis Aguilé and he went to record his first album in Spain, and he hugs the 71-year-old Jairo by the shoulder, with the traces of time on his face, after having written songs with María Elena Walsh, Horacio Ferrer, Jorge Luis Borges and Daniel Salzano.

The anniversary album, from the DBN label, has the musical production of Lito Vitale, which proposes in the instrumental an aggiornado sound of ten classics by Jairo. The contribution of the guests is not circumstantial. Each provides the color of its own style. In this first volume, the singer reaffirms that crossover character of his artistic path, in which he performed pop, ballad, chanson, tango and folklore, with a cosmopolitan identity. He does so not only with the authority of 50 years of experience, but with the interpretive sensitivity to connect with different generations.

The first volume of the album starts with “Milonga del trovador”, the song that Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer wrote for Jairo in the seventies. The rock trio Eruca Sativa he ends up taking over the version in the first part of the song with that magnetic force of his rock groove that explodes with the appearance of Abel Pintos.

“Caballo loco”, with Luciano Pereyra as guest, bustles with a soft bachata rhythm, which seems like the perfect cut for FM. In “Once Upon a Time”, one of the series of songs composed with María Elena Walsh, the contrast between the color of the rosarina trova by Juan Carlos Baglietto and the rough texture of Lisandro Aristimuño. “For if you want to know”, one of the great hits of the seventies from his first album, is readapted to the subtle and rhythmic cadence of the charango and the soft voice of Marcela Morelo. “Milagro en el Bar Unión” has the sparkling air of the stories of Johnny Cash, a classic written with Daniel Salzano that Jairo sings with León Gieco and Víctor Heredia.

With his son Yaco he makes a bilingual version in French and Spanish of “Nuestro amor sera un hymn”. On the other hand, with “El Ferroviario”, he appeals to his father’s story and the epic that Raly Barrionuevo transmits as if it were his own story. The ballad “Volver a vivir”, also from its first stage in Spain, wins in the arrangements of voices of Pedro Aznar and the folklorist Nahuel Penissi. “Le diable”, sung in French, has the air of a Parisian musical with the urban sound of Escalandrum and the voice of Elena Roger.

The end of the album is a familiar scene. Jairo celebrates love with Teresa Sainz, his 48-year-old partner, in “I could dance all night with you”, sung with his children: Iván, Yaco, Mario and Lucía. There, Jairo appears with no other clothing than pure emotion.

The album, of which three singles have already been released, will be uploaded in full to all digital platforms in May and will also be released on vinyl and CD. The second volume will be published in the next few months. If the context allows it, Jairo will present it live on May 29 at the Opera Theater.

Look also