The Jairis Global Hozono wants to stay plugged in. Today they host Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre at 12 noon in search of a victory that will allow Alcantarilla to remain in the playoff positions. The Fausto Vicent pavilion will be full. Anna Montañana's team will face an already relegated rival, in a crucial match to stay in the noble zone.

The Alcantarilla team returns to the Fausto Vicent after the cup break. Despite the bad moment that the Castilian-Leonese women are going through, Montañana is not confident. She understands that in this Endesa Women's League there are no easy rivals and this has been demonstrated by the El Bierzo team, competing in every game. In her ranks she has great scorers like Garraud and Gradwell who will make the Jairista defense suffer. The Valencian coach makes it clear that she has “a lot of respect for the work that the Bembibre players have done this season.”

Good moment



Hozono Global Jairis arrives in a great moment of form after the victories against Valencia Basket and Lointek Gernika, but with his feet on the ground: «It is a game that has a trick. They are doing an incredible job and you can see it in the games,” Montañana emphasizes.

Even with the doubt as to whether Belén Arrojo will be able to return to the field, the sewers will look for a new victory that will keep them in the fight to reach the long-awaited 'playoff' of the league. For their part, the fans will fill the Fausto Vicent pavilion in the middle of Holy Thursday.