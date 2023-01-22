AB Monday, January 23, 2023, 00:59



Tenerife Clarinos, bottom team in the Endesa Women’s League, almost upset Hozono Global Jairis de Alcantarilla last night. Raquel Álvarez’s men showed their faces and were very close to winning the Santiago Martín, winning by 9 points with four minutes to go, but they got nervous when it came to closing the match and the seniority of the Murcian team prevailed in Tenerife lands. Enric Surís’ men forced extra time when it seemed that all was lost and gave their rival the finishing touch in extra time. With this result they leave the relegation zone.

The significance of the clash was evident, seeing the faces of the last two classified for the moment. For the Canary Islands, losing meant practically certifying relegation, while the sewers sought to raise their heads again with a victory that would make them leave the penultimate place. However, the mistake was the predominant tonic of the first minutes.

80

Clarinos Tenerife Izaskun García (10), Aisha Sheppard (23), Terezia Palenikova (9), Iho López (-) and Kai James (12)-starting five- Stephanie Madden (10), Kris Raksanyi (13) and Andjela Delic (3).

Global Jairis Hozone: Maria Bettencourt (17), Lashan Higgs (12), Belén Arrojo (4), Melisa Brcaninovic (22) and Tamara Seda (7) -starting five- Érika de Souza (6), Aislinn Konig (4), Débora Costa (- ), Shante Evans (11) and Claudia Contell (5). Partial:

15-25, 42-41 -rest- 57-55, 76-76 and 80-88 (final).

Referees:

Joaquín Lizana, María Ángeles García and Alejandro Benavente. Locals Kai James and Stephanie Madden and visiting Maria Bettencourt were eliminated for five personal fouls. They pointed out a technical foul to the local coach, Raquel Álvarez (m. 43).

Incidents:

s: Santiago Martín Island Pavilion, before about 400 spectators. Match corresponding to the 18th day of the Endesa Women’s League.

The initiative in the result was away, although Sheppard kept his own from 4.60. (5-7). Erika de Souza entered the court, who extended the income from the paint, and shortly after came the first triple, at the hands of an ‘ex’ from the Tenerife team, Bettencourt (7-14). The continuation came at the hands of Brcaninovic, who put the +10 and forced the first break of the game.

The Tenerife team practically certifies their relegation after a defeat that they sold very dearly against a hard-working Jairis



Right after the return, Konig joined the party (7-20). He then achieved Clarinos a 5-0 run to hold on to the clash, but the response was identical, with De Souza adding again in the paint and Brcaninovic from the perimeter (12-25). Only Aisha Sheppard’s triple on the horn gave reasons for Tenerife’s hope, closing the first period with 15-25.

The resumption was much better for Clarinos, who went from seeing themselves with a maximum difference of 13 points against, shortly after the end of the first quarter, to leaving the difference in only six just after two minutes of the second set, arriving the first timeout by Eric Suris (21-27). Around the bench, Izaskun García’s three-pointer deepened the momentary crisis of the Jairistas. Added to this, shortly after reaching the middle of the fourth, Tamara Seda’s third personal foul. The score was favorable to the girls led by Raquel Álvarez at halftime, although by only one point (42-41).

dramatic duel



We had to wait almost two minutes for the first movement on the scoreboard after the break, with Higgs scoring two free throws. Clarinos maintained its defensive intensity, and offensively kept its face to the match, relying among others on Aisha Sheppard who returned to add three (45-43). Seda returned to the scene, assuming prominence in the painting during those first bars, although in front of her was a Kai James who was also doing her thing on the other side of the court.

Bettencourt and Brcaninovic were the best in Eric Surís’s team, who could only demonstrate their superiority in extra time



The equality was maximum and none of the teams was capable of acquiring an income greater than just two points. This is how the minutes of a dramatic encounter followed one another. It would be Tenerife who, already at the last minute, reached its maximum income of four points (57-53). A third period that ended 57-55, after Débora Costa did not take advantage of the last counterattack after stealing.

Clarinos went away again (61-57) and the margin of error was less and less. Jairis saw no way to score, while Raksanyi hit from the outside, and the electronics scored 71-62 with four minutes remaining. The reaction had to come, and he did it in time. Bettencourt achieved a triple that left the lead at five points (72-67) at 2:30. With 25 seconds to go, at 76-76, Clarinos could win and Jairis could. None took advantage of the last possession and the game went to extra time (76-76). And there, there was only one team.

Hozono Global Jairis achieved a partial start of 0-4, and another fantastic news for visiting interests came with the fifth foul by Kai James. Then came a tremendous assist from Contell to Evans, to practically kill a clash that Jairis took (80-88).