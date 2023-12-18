Sunday, December 17, 2023



Updated 12/18/2023 08:52h.

The defeat of Hozono Global Jairis last Saturday on the Cadí La Seu court has cost coach Eric Surís his job. The board and sports management of the Alcantarilla team agreed yesterday to end the Catalan coach's time as coach of the women's Endesa League team. Jairis lost 69-60 on the field of Cadí La Seu from Ilerda and showed that they are still trapped and with no way out in a bad streak of play and results. So much so that they have only won one of their last nine games in the highest category of Spanish basketball. With this defeat, in addition, he said goodbye to his aspiration of being in the Queen's Cup.

The data 1

victory In the last nine games played is the poor balance that Hozono Global Jairis presents. This has been the main cause that has led the Alcantarilla team board to dispense with coach Eric Surís at this time.

The Hozono Global Jairis, who this season had raised the bar and had made a larger outlay than last season to reinforce the team, has not obtained results. The Murcian team has not improved its numbers from last year and has put an end to the patience of the club's managers after conceding its third consecutive defeat. After starting the campaign with a streak of three consecutive victories, in the last nine they have only added one, going from third place to twelfth, very close to the relegation places.

Match on Thursday



The name of the substitute will be known shortly, since the next match of the Alcantarilla players will be this Thursday (8:00 p.m.) in the Fausto Vicent pavilion against Maquinaria Durán Ensino of Lugo. At the Jairista club they do not want to wait long and trust that the team will react with the new coach.

Surís arrived at Jairis in the middle of last season to replace Lucas Fernández on the bench, who was one of the main architects of achieving the historic promotion from the Liga Femenina Challenge to the Liga Endesa. With the coach from Girona, Jairis went ahead and achieved permanence.