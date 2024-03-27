Son of Jair Bolsonaro declares he is “from Santa Catarina by choice”; he is a pre-candidate for councilor in Balneário Camboriú (SC)

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the former president's 4th son Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said he left Rio de Janeiro for Santa Catarina due to the honesty of the people of Santa Catarina.

“Once again, the PT and its 'colleagues' speaking badly of Santa Catarina and Balneário Camboriú […] I'm going to invite you, go to Venezuela, there you will have the democracy you want so much. And another thing, do you know why they speak so badly about Santa Catarina? Because we are a hard-working, honest people. That’s why I left Rio de Janeiro and came here”. He made the statement on his profile on Instagram this Wednesday (Mar 27, 2024).

Watch:

In the video in question, the former president's son criticized the PT councilor of Balneário Camboriú Eduardo Zannata, who is the author of a project that aims to eliminate architecture considered hostile in the city. The proposal is inspired by the work of Father Júlio Lancellotti.

Jair Renan, who is said “Santa Catarina by choice”, joined the PL in Santa Catarina, the same party as his father, on Monday (25th March). He is a pre-candidate for councilor in Balneário Camboriú.

