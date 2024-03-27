Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 22:02

Jair Renan Bolsonaro (PL) said, this Wednesday, the 27th, that he left Rio de Janeiro for Santa Catarina because, in the southern state and in the city of Balneário Camboriú, there are “hardworking and honest people”. On social media, the fourth son of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he was “from Santa Catarina by choice”.

On a video posted Renan Bolsonaro criticized councilor Eduardo Zanatta (PT-SC) at an event, where Father Júlio Lancelotti was given an award from the Instituto Humaniza Santa Catarina for “those who fight alongside democracy and defend human rights”.

“Once again the PT and its companions speaking badly about Santa Catarina and Balneário Camboriú, even more so this 'little councilor' on the left, who you know so well, this guy Zanatta. I'm going to invite you: go to Venezuela. There, yes, you will have the democracy you want so much. Another thing, do you know why they speak so badly about Santa Catarina? Because we are a hard-working, honest people. That’s why I left Rio de Janeiro for here, because this city here and the entire state is wonderful.”

This Monday, the 25th, Renan Bolsonaro announced his affiliation with the Liberal Party (PL) and also officially launched his pre-candidacy for the position of councilor for Balneário Camboriú in this year's municipal elections. At the beginning of March, at a charity bingo for a guide dog school, Bolsonaro's son 04 had already informed about his pre-candidacy.

On the same day, Renan Bolsonaro became a defendant in court and will face criminal action for the crimes of ideological falsehood, use of false documents and money laundering. The complaint was made by the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) and was received, this Monday, by the 5th Criminal Court of Brasília.

Renan is accused of using a false billing statement from the company RB Eventos e Mídia to obtain bank loans throughout 2022 and 2023. He also allegedly defaulted on the bank. Renan’s defense claimed that he was “the victim of a coup mounted by a person, who only later became known to the police and the courts”.