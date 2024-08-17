Former president’s son “04” announced his pre-candidacy in Balneário Camboriú (SC), far from Rio, the family’s political birthplace

The 4th son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Jair Renan, announced this Friday (Aug 16, 2024) that he will use his father’s name in the polls. He is a candidate for councilor in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

The son “04” announced his pre-candidacy for the city of Santa Catarina, far from Rio, the family’s political birthplace. He joined the PL (Liberal Party) in March of this year alongside the state governor, Jorginho Mello (PL).

The fruit of the former president’s 2nd marriage, with Cristina Bolsonaro, Jair Renan moved to Balneário Camboriú in 2023, after being assigned to work in the senator’s office Jorge Seif (PL-SC).

In February of this year, the candidate and his shooting instructor, Maciel Alves, were indicted for ideological falsehood, use of false documents and money laundering in the Federal District. The group is suspected of fraud.

The PCDF (Civil Police of the Federal District) states that those investigated used the false identity of Antônio Amâncio Alves Mandarrari to open bank accounts and as the owner of shell legal entities.