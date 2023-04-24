Yahaira Plasencia starred in dozens of headlines after announcing her romance with Jair Mendoza. Despite the fact that both announced, a few days later, the end of their relationship in the midst of the media scandal in which Sergio George was involved, the singers have been captured by show programs on more than one occasion. However, to date, neither of them has confirmed whether they decided to resume their love story or remain good friends.

Jair Mendoza’s dedication to Yahaira Plasencia

Through his official Instagram account, Jair Mendoza He sent some romantic words to Yahaira Plasencia, who is celebrating her 29th birthday. The salsa singer caused surprise by uploading a photograph next to his beloved, accompanied by a brief but moving message.

“Happy birthday, pretty. May God bless you and grant the desires of your heart! Today we celebrate”, was what the national artist wrote. However, no one imagined that minutes later the story would be deleted from his platform, so it can no longer be viewed on his profile.

Yahaira Plasencia turned 29 years old

Yahaira Plasencia He received midnight in the company of the people from his group and the public that was present at one of his most recent shows. The well-known “Patrona” expressed her happiness when she saw that staff members approached the stage to surprise her for her birthday. Similarly, Radiomar joined the party and sent a gift for the interpreter.

“Happy birthday also to all the people who have a birthday today, happy birthday to me. May all your goals and projects be fulfilled in the name of God. Thank you for being here,” the former reality girl expressed with emotion. On the other hand, she thanked the people of the station on her Instagram account. “Thanks friends. Nice surprise,” she added.

