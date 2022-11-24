The Liberal Party was punished with a fine of more than four million dollars for requesting the annulment of votes in the last presidential elections in October, indicated the Superior Electoral Tribunal. The formation of the former president of Brazil admitted that it found no irregularities in the first round, but reiterated that it did in the second.

The bad news is replicated for Jair Bolsonaro and his front after this Wednesday the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced a sanction for the Liberal Party for requesting the invalidity of the October elections.

The fine, ordered by Alexandre de Moraes -president of the electoral body-, amounts to 22.9 million reais (that is, more than four million dollars). De Moraes described the request as “bad faith.”

The PL distrusted 61% of the electronic ballot boxes used in the second round of the elections held on October 30. The bloc acknowledged that there were no problems at the polls in the primaries, but insisted on a review of the final count.

Valdemar Costa Neto, leader of the PL, said that “an inconvenience was not detected” on October 2, but it was on October 30. In addition, he reiterated that a private audit contracted by the front concluded that 61% of the electronic ballot boxes used in the second round “cannot be audited”.

They suggested that the votes from the oldest ballot boxes be annulled and only those from modern devices be counted, where Bolsonaro prevailed by 51.05%. “We are not discussing the election, we do not want another election. We are discussing the history of Brazil, ”he emphasized.

⚖️ ATTENTION: Alexandre de Moraes was convicted of the coup petition presented by the PL to the TSE, condemning the acronym for litigation of ma-faith, applying a fine of 22 million. pic.twitter.com/zzRIgvsWiV – Central Eleitoral (@CentralEleicoes) November 23, 2022



The TSE responded that the only way to analyze the matter would be if there were irregularities in both rounds.

“The plaintiff’s total bad faith in his extravagant and illegal request that was ostensibly offensive to the Democratic Rule of Law and carried out in an inconsequential manner with the purpose of encouraging criminal movements was proven,” said the magistrate.

While he added that there was a “total absence of indications of irregularities” and described the PL’s narrative as “totally fraudulent.”

Both instances of the Brazilian elections were fully validated by international entities and the observers who participated in the sessions.

In the first round, where the Bolsonaro formation did not find any problem, the legislative ones that granted 99 deputies to the PL were also developed, establishing them as the first minority in the lower house.

with EFE