Without having been vaccinated against covid-19, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is being forced to adapt to a new reality during his current visit to New York: eating on the streets of the Big Apple.

He had a piece of pizza for dinner in the middle of the street with the members of his entourage, as seen in a photo shared by the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos.

The image, one of the first curiosities left by the presence of leaders from around the world in New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly, spread like wildfire on social networks.

The Brazilian president did not miss the opportunity to joke through Twitter, publishing a message in which several emoticons can be seen, including a slice of pizza.

For lunch on his second day in New York, Bolsonaro chose a central Brazilian restaurant, where a kind of open-air booth was improvised, according to Brazilian media.

And it is that the ultra-rightist leader is doomed to, at most, eat on terraces during his stay in New York, because local authorities require proof of vaccination to be able to enter the interior of bars and restaurants.

The Brazilian president has encountered a much warmer climate due to his decision not to be vaccinated against covid-19. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio specifically lashed out at him, telling him that “if you don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t bother coming here.”

“We have to send a message to all world leaders, including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil, that if you want to come here, you have to be vaccinated,” De Blasio said at a press conference.

The Democratic politician’s words came with Bolsonaro already present in the city and, therefore, defying repeated calls from local authorities, concerned that the UN Assembly could trigger outbreaks of the disease.

This has already triggered tensions, as the New York City Council communicated last week to the United Nations that, according to municipal regulations, anyone who wants to enter the Assembly chamber should have proof of vaccination.

The organization, although it supports this idea, has made it clear that it does not have the authority to demand something like this from the heads of state and government, so the decision is left in their hands, since New York cannot impose its rules at headquarters either. of the UN, given its special status.

