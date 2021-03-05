On Thursday night, Jair Bolsonaro gave strong support to Argentina’s negotiations with the Monetary Fund for its foreign debt. But he also announced that he wants to take a step that had not been disclosed.

Bolsonaro said he wants Argentina and Brazil to finalize the details for the construction of a mega gas pipeline that will transport gas from Vaca Muerta to southern Brazil, specifically from Neuquén province to Porto Alegre area. Brazil does not have a shortage of gas, and is supplied in addition to Bolivians. But he believes that Argentina could obtain fuel from very good quality and good price.

“It will be the first time that we will speak with the president of Argentina. Logically I wanted, I want, a private conversation for the two of them in a corner. Y we will publicly address the economic issues of our countries ”Bolsonaro began by saying about his trip to Argentina on March 26 to participate in a Mercosur summit, in the framework of which he will maintain his first bilateral with Alberto Fernández. Bolsonaro began this way by setting the agenda because he also wants to talk – and he is in tune with Mario Abdo Benitez and Luis Lacalle Pou – about open Mercosur to third countries and lower its external tariff. There are also bilateral issues such as the obstacles to Brazilian imports, which have generated protests.

It will be his second trip to the country, where he was for the first time in mid-2019, at another Mercosur summit, in the last year of Mauricio Macri’s government. Thursday’s was in a live broadcast and he noted: “On this trip to Argentina, We had already discussed with President Macri on the issue of the Vaca Muerta gas. This will be covered now on this trip for us to finalize. “

That Brazilians are interested in Vaca Muerta -the great Neuquén oil and gas field- is an encouraging sign since in this gigantic unconventional oil and gas formation located in the province of Neuquén it counts with the presence of companies from the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia. But Petrobras is a great absentee and because it is from the State, you could think of future agreements with YPF.

At the end of last year, Ambassador Daniel Scioli held two meetings with the Brazilian Minister of Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and this in turn communicated with the Secretary of Energy of Argentina, Darío Martínez. In those meetings they talked about integrate the oil and gas sector with the Vaca Muerta fields in Argentina and Pre-Sal, the oil field in Brazil. Y They talked about the Uruguayana – Porto Alegre gas pipeline, which will join the Vaca Muerta gas pipelines with the Brazilian border, which he now put on his agenda with Fernández Bolsonaro.

Argentina and Brazil are already working on deepening the commercial energy exchange, which today represents almost 500 million dollars a year, promoting the exchange of natural gas, LNG, LPG and gasoline and derivatives.

Bolsonaro will be in Buenos Aires for a few hours on Friday, March 26 with the presidents of Paraguay, and Uruguay, and possibly those of Bolivia (Luis Arce) and Chile (Sebastián Piñera), which are two countries associated with Mercosur and are invited to the extraordinary summit of the bloc to commemorate its 30 years.

After a tug of war on where the summit would be if in Foz or Puerto Iguazú, Scioli managed to get the Brazilian to commit to coming to Buenos Aires as requested by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá. Even so, Bolsonaro continued with his usual cataract of criticism on social networks to the Kirchnerist government.

On Thursday, he surprised with a surprise phrase and long awaited, but that did not happen under the Fernández era, to whose assumption Bolsonaro did not come. “We hope that Argentina will be successful in its negotiations with the IMF (International Monetary Fund), that Argentina’s financial situation is quite complicated,” he commented. “The economic success of the countries here in South America, including Argentina, is interesting for all of us in South America, Brazil is obviously one of the main stakeholders,” said the president.