Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday that he will return to the country in March with the aim of “leading the opposition” against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Furthermore, he said that He intends to defend himself against accusations about his responsibility in the assault on government buildings which took place last January.

In an interview with the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Bolsonaro indicated that it is “the national leader of the right”, since “there is no one else at this time” that it can take its place, while stressing that “the right-wing movement is not dead and will continue to be alive.”

In this sense, he explained that he will work together with members of Congress and state governments to promote policies favorable to companies or fight abortion and gun control.

On the other hand, referring to the defeat he suffered in the presidential elections, Bolsonaro acknowledged that “losing is part of the electoral process”, but again questioned the elections. “I’m not saying there was fraud, but the process was biased,” he stated after acknowledging Lula’s victory for the first time.

On January 8, hundreds of protesters related to former president Jair Bolsonaro broke into the headquarters of the three branches of power in Brazil.

Likewise, the former leader of the Latin American country admitted that there is a risk of being arrested Upon returning to Brazil: “An arrest warrant can come out of nowhere,” he told the aforementioned newspaper.

However, he has again rejected his relationship with the assault on the three powers on January 8 by his supporters.

“I wasn’t even there and they want to blame me”, he criticized, and assured that it was not a coup: “What coup? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bombs? ”, He questioned.

Jair Bolsonaro has been in the United States since the end of December 2022, thus avoiding the seizure of power of the current president of Brazilwhile investigations into his responsibility for the assault are underway.

In addition, he is the subject of five investigations that are being processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), while he was charged in two criminal proceedings, reports the newspaper O Globo.

