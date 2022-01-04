Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not be operated on due to the intestinal obstruction that afflicts him and for which he was hospitalized on June 3 in the city of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro, who is recovering at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, has suffered from this condition since 2018 when he was stabbed in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has overcome the intestinal obstruction and will not need surgery, according to his medical team in Sao Paulo.

“The president’s state of intestinal subocclusion (obstruction) is undone … The patient’s clinical evolution and laboratory tests are still satisfactory and a liquid diet will be started today. There is still no discharge forecast,” says the Hospital’s bulletin. Vila Nova Star where he is interned.

The decision not to operate on the president was made after he was evaluated by his doctor, Antonio Macedo, who was on vacation in the Bahamas and arrived in Sao Paulo on Tuesday morning.

The Brazilian president posted on Twitter on January 3 that he began to feel ill the Sunday after lunch.

– The second internment with the same symptoms, as a consequence of facada (06/06/18) and 4 major surgeries. – Dr. Macedo, em viagem, check at 15h of page. – Jair Bolsonaro. – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

He had been on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina and was rushed to Sao Paulo by plane.

This is the president’s second hospitalization in six months for the same reason. In July 2021, he was admitted for an intestinal obstruction, which he also overcame with treatment and without the need for surgery.

The Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, where the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was admitted on January 3, 2002, suffering from an intestinal obstruction Nelson Almeida AFP

The lockdown was Bolsonaro’s latest complication after a stabbing he suffered in September 2018 in the middle of the presidential campaign. After the attack, he has been subjected to several emergency operations.

The aggressor was immediately detained, but a judge declared him unimpeachable due to his mental problems and his inability to answer for his actions.

The attack forced the president to undergo four surgeries on his abdomen. Since taking office, Bolsonaro has also undergone surgery for bladder stones and a vasectomy.

Criticism of Bolsonaro for taking vacations in the middle of a country in crisis

During his vacation the president has been criticized for resting while 25 people lost their lives amid the heavy rains that shook the state of Bahia.

In addition, his management of the Covid-19 pandemic has put him in the eye of the hurricane, his country is around 619,473 dead, placing it second in the number of deaths from the virus, according to the record kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In the midst of the economic crisis that the South American country is experiencing, Bolsonaro is at his lowest levels of popularity since he began his term, with 53% disapproval, according to the Datafolha Institute.

This new hospitalization occurs when the president began his last year in office on January 1.

Bolsonaro has been in power since 2019 and plans to run for re-election as president in a vote scheduled for October this year, but polls put him a distant second to the front-runner, former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE