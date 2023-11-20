The former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro spoke this Monday by video call with the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and accepted his invitation to attend the inauguration of the new government on December 10 in the neighboring country.

Bolsonaro congratulated Milei on his victory on Sunday in the second round of Argentina’s presidential elections, and offered to help himpointing out that the liberal economist “represents a lot for Brazil.”

“You have a very big job ahead of you (…) a job that will leave Argentina. “You represent a lot to us, democrats and lovers of freedom,” said an excited Bolsonaro during the call, broadcast on his social networks and in which his son Eduardo also participated.

Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina.

“You represent a lot for Brazil,” Bolsonaro added.who on Sunday had assured in X that with Milei “hope shines again in South America.”

On the video callMilei thanked Bolsonaro for his words and invited him and his son Eduardo to the inauguration on December 10: “For me it would be a huge honor.”

“We will go,” responded the former Brazilian head of state (2019-2022).

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, He wished Argentina’s new government “good luck and success” on Sundayin a message on X in which he did not mention Milei.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech to the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

“Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work together with our Argentine brothers,” Lula wrote.

The libertarian Milei obtained 55% of the votes compared to 44% for the centrist Peronist Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy, and will inaugurate a new era in the South American country, governed since 2003 by the center-left.

Bolsonaro put himself at the “disposal” of the elected president of Argentina. “God will enlighten and protect you, you will make a good government for the good of our countries,” he stated.

The former president joked that Milei’s victory had even stirred his football loyalties. “I’m almost rooting for Argentina”said about the match between the world champion and Brazil on Tuesday for the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

AFP