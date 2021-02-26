The next Mercosur summit scheduled for March 26 will mean the first face-to-face meeting between Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro after more than a year since the Argentine arrived at the Casa Rosada and after several criticisms from his Brazilian counterpart.

The Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, confirmed that Bolsonaro will travel to Buenos Aires to participate in the meeting, although there was still no official communication from the Brazilian government.

On March 26, it will be 30 years since the creation of the regional bloc. For this reason, Bolsonaro wanted the meeting to be held in Foz de Iguazú. As Argentina has the pro tempore presidency, Scioli countered that the meeting would be held in Puerto Iguazú.

However, as the days went by, the Argentine government negotiated and got the meeting to take place in Buenos Aires.

News in development.

JPE