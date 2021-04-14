The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, warned this Wednesday that the country “it’s a powder keg” due to the restrictive measures adopted by governors and mayors to try to put him brake to the lack of control of the pandemic of COVID-19.

“Brazil is at the limit. I am waiting for the people to give a signal,” declared the president, who said that the policy of “closing everything” puts the country in the face of “the imminence of having serious problems” in social matters.

Bolsonaro made those statements in a brief meeting with a group of followers, a day after the Senate, by decision of the Supreme Court, agreed to install a commission to investigate the “omissions” that the government may have incurred in the fight against the pandemic, which is going through its worst phase in the country.

A projection on the wall of the National Museum of Brasilia says “340 thousand dead.” Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: REUTER

According to official data, in just over a year, Brazil accumulates almost 360,000 deaths and 13.6 million infections, with the pandemic curve in full swing and hospitals on the brink of collapse.

The situation led many governors and mayors to partially restrict productive activities again, measures that the president opposes and that he criticized again this Wednesday.

Bolsonaro showed a report according to which about 125 million Brazilians (almost half of the population) have feeding problems and attributed this situation to the confinements.

“There are people in a suit and tie who do not want to see that and believe that life is being at home, with teleworking, and the people that explode,” said the president, who said: “I am not threatening anyone, but I believe that soon we will have serious problemss “.

Bolsonaro also asked to “respect the virus, which kills,” but also said that “it seems that now heart problems and many other diseases are over in Brazil. Now everything is COVID.”

He also guaranteed that he does not intend and cannot “interfere” in the work of the parliamentary commission that will investigate the management of the pandemic, but insisted that governors and mayors should also be investigated.

He cited multimillion-dollar financial resources sent by the federal government to states and municipalities and assured that in “some places” many governors and mayors “made a party with it,” to add that considers “arbitrary” certain “acts” of the Supreme Court and of Parliament itself.

“The temperature is rising” and “there are going to be consequences of those arbitrary acts,” declared Bolsonaro, who pointed out that “this is not offending another power or any authority. It is reality.”

Source: EFE