The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, warned this Wednesday that he can dictate a decree to end the confinement measures decreed by governors and mayors to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned the Supreme Court that they will not be able to stop it.

In a new attack against the restrictions, the far-right president reiterated that he does not rule out a decree to guarantee citizens the “freedom” to “work” and “come and go.”

“No one can be happy if they do not have freedom,” the president said during a speech at an event on telecommunications.

Criticism of the opposition and the media

The head of state took the opportunity to once again criticize the restrictions on the movement of people, already very relaxed but still in force in many cities, in the face of a pandemic that has already killed more than 410,000 people in Brazil.

A line in front of a library in Rio de Janeiro, where food packages are delivered. The pandemic exacerbated the crisis and hunger in Brazil. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Bolsonaro alluded to demonstrations held last weekend by his supporters against these measures and said that “the people are going to the streets” and “are willing to give their lives for freedom.” And he promised that the government will not be indifferent to that claim.

“In the streets they begin to ask the government to decree. And if I decree, that will be fulfilled and that may not be suspended by any court“He declared in clear allusion to the Supreme Court, which ratified the constitutional power of governors and mayors to suspend activities to contain coronavirus infections.

“Where did that come from giving powers to governors and mayors to lead us to misery, to steal millions of jobs, not let people work, prohibit going to church,” said the president, who qualified his speech with his usual criticism of the press.

“There are mayors who put people in jail because they walk in the street, who forbid a family to go out by boat, and the media do not report any of this,” he was outraged.

Former Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Senator Renan Calheiros, this Tuesday, during a hearing in the Senate on the Bolsonaro government’s management of the pandemic. Photo: REUTERS

According to Bolsonaro, “Brazil cannot be condemned to failure because someone gave governors and mayors some slender powers” to decide that “working is a crime.”

The investigation in the Senate

The president also alluded to a Senate commission, created by pressure from the opposition to investigate possible omissions by the government in the fight against the pandemic and insisted that it should focus on alleged cases of corruption with the purchase of medical equipment reported in regional and municipal administrations.

Also, he already did on other occasions, questioned the origin of the covid-19 pandemic and aimed at China.

“It is a new virus. It is not known if it was born in a laboratory or if it was by a man who ate an animal. We know that there are bacteriological wars,” Bolsonaro said.

“The military knows that it is a chemical, bacteriological and radiological war. Could it be that we are not facing a new war? Which is the country whose GDP has grown the most? I am not going to say it,” the president slipped in clear allusion China, whose economy grew 2.3 percent in 2020.

Source: DPA and EFE

CB