President Jair Bolsonaro has made official this Thursday the appointment of Judge Kássio Nunes Marques, 48, to the post of magistrate of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which will be vacant on October 13 due to the retirement of Celso de Mello. The designation took place during a live broadcast on their social networks. Nunes Marques has the backing of Centrão, a center-right group that heads Bolsonaro’s base of support in the national parliament. To be appointed, the judge must undergo scrutiny in the Senate.

The president began talking about Nunes Marques last Wednesday, something that surprised even the closest allies, since the president had stated on several occasions that he would appoint a “terribly evangelical” person to the Court. Nunes Marques is a Catholic and without a track record of conservative failures. He was a lawyer between 1994 and 2011, when he became a member of the Federal Regional Court, appointed by President Dilma Rousseff (Workers’ Party).

The Supreme Court of Brazil has 11 judges, who are required to retire at age 75. Nunes Marques is the first one proposed by Bolsonaro. The nomination occurs before the official retirement of Celso de Mello. Bolsonaro’s haste has been to neutralize the criticism coming from the Bolsonarista militancy, which always waited for a conservative judge in court. Nunes Marques is a critic of the causes of Operation Lava Jato, indicating that the president has chosen to wink at his support base in Parliament, harassed by the operation.

In social networks and in the WhatsApp groups that serve as the basis of Bolsonarism, the criticisms were that the president has nominated a “petista”, for the Lula da Silva Workers Party. One of the messages that circulated was that, Unlike his idol Donald Trump, who put a conservative anti-abortion in the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro kneels before the system: “Wake up, Bolsonaro !!! While Donald Trump has chosen to put a female judge in his highest court conservative, the Brazilian president who won the elections thanks to his conservative agenda wants to put in a judge identified with the left and with the worst of the politicking of Parliament.

Until then, Nunes Marques had a low profile. In Brasilia, he was considered a potential candidate for the Superior Court of Justice, the court immediately preceding the Supreme Court. According to an analysis by BBC Brazil, the judge is in tune with the Bolsonaro government regarding indigenous, environmental and agricultural sector issues. In 2019, the judge vetoed the withdrawal of non-indigenous people from the territory of the Bororo ethnic group, in the state of Mato Grosso.

Who did they want? Sergio Moro? “

This Thursday, Bolsonaro took advantage of his live broadcast to answer his critics. He affirmed that his candidate is being rained “sticks” for no reason. “All of us here throughout the 14 years of the Workers’ Party have had some connection.” And he added: “Who did you want? [militantes] in the Supreme, throughout last year and until April of this year? To Sergio Moro ”, the former Lava Jato judge and former Minister of Justice who loudly broke with the Government the first semester. Bolsonaro recalled that, when Moro left the government, he received several complaints on his social networks. “They told me on Facebook: It’s over, it’s over!”

The president said there were ten excellent resumes on the table, but that he wanted to name someone he knew, who he related to. That is why he chose Kássio Nunes, with whom he has already had some “tubainas” [en referencia a un refresco]. While the transmission was progressing, several Internet users complained: “#un conservative in the STF”, “disappointment”, “Kássio Nunes no”.

The president provoked his allies. “Y? What do you want me to do? Do you want Sergio Moro in the Supreme Court? ” Will he be a loyal magistrate for our causes? Will the Senate approve it? “. Despite the confrontation, during the broadcast he renewed the promises for his next appointment, in June next year, when Judge Marco Aurélio Mello retires in the Supreme Court:” He has to be terribly evangelical. he has to drink tubaína with me ”.

In the legal arena, the appointment has received praise and criticism. Among those who have criticized him is the Association of Magistrates of Brazil, which argues that the STF position should be occupied by a career judge, not a lawyer who became a judge. However, some lawyers welcome the appointment. “He apparently meets the requirements to be a Supreme Court magistrate, has remarkable legal knowledge and an unblemished reputation. They are not putting it for political or religious criteria, but to satisfy constitutional criteria, “said lawyer Belisário dos Santos Júnior, former Secretary of Justice of São Paulo. In the Senate, the expectation is that the parliamentarians summon Nunes Marques on October 14 to examine him.