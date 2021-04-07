The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, ruled out on Wednesday imposing a lockdown in the country, after health authorities confirmed on Tuesday a record number of deaths from coronavirus in one day, almost 4,200.

“There will be no closure,” said Bolsonaro during a visit to the city of Chapecó, in the state of Santa Catarina.

Thus, he once again defended what he called the “early treatment” of the disease, with the use of drugs without proven efficacy against the disease and that, according to the Brazilian Medical Association, should be banned to treat Covid-19.

Bolsonaro repeated its arguments against measures restricting economic activity to contain the contagions and said “regret all the deaths”, without making any mention of the 4,195 Covid death mark registered this Tuesday in Brazil.

With that record of deaths in 24 hours, the total number of deaths from covid-19 reached almost 337,000, with 13.1 million cases, at a time when the pandemic is far from being controlled in the country.

In his speech, the president insisted that just as it is necessary to “take care of health,” “save jobs“and he emphasized that, for that reason,” he will never decree a national confinement, as many want. “

A poster that describes Jair Bolsonaro as “genocidal”. Criticism of the president for his management of the pandemic is growing. Photo: REUTERS

He also stressed that he will not allow the Armed Forces “to go to the streets to lock people up in their homes.”

The president complained about the criticisms that come to him daily from the press and the scientific field. “They call me genocidal,” claimed the leader of the Brazilian extreme right, adding that “the enemy is not the president,” but the virus.

“I believe in science, but science often takes time” and a society “cannot stay locked up at home waiting for a solution from heaven to arrive,” he emphasized.

In this context, he insisted that the “policy of closing everything” has aggravated unemployment and the economic situation of the poorest, who “no longer have food in their refrigerators” and are beginning to suffer from other problems, such as depression.

Dubious drugs

The president also reiterated his fear that prolonging measures that restrict economic activity will lead to “very serious social problems” and popular “explosions” that would be out of “necessity” and not “evil”, and “should be avoided” by fighting the virus in a way. “fast”.

In that sense, again defended the use of drugs of unproven efficacy against Covid-19, such as the antimalarial chloroquine or the antiparasitic ivermectin.

“I suffered from covid. I took medications, everyone knows which ones, and the next day I was fine,” insisted Bolsonaro, who stressed that a doctor should have “freedom” to prescribe these remedies or not, even though science has not proven its effectiveness.

“We have to have the courage to decide” and prevent many from falling into “depression, lack of hope and other illnesses,” declared Bolsonaro, who complained: “It seems that in Brazil we only have covid.”

The burial of a victim of the coronavirus, in a cemetery in San Pablo. Photo: AP

Experts call for more restrictions

Meanwhile, a prestigious Brazilian research institute warned that Covid-19 “remains in intense circulation throughout the country” and that without the “bitter remedy” of confinement measures “the pandemic may remain at critical levels in April”.

“Lockdown measures are a bitter remedy, but they are absolutely necessary in times of crisis and collapse of the healthcare system like the one the country is currently experiencing, in order to avoid more deaths, “said the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), dependent on the Ministry of Health, in an Extraordinary Bulletin published on Tuesday night.

The report analyzes the trends of the pandemic during the week of March 28 to April 3, when days with more than 3,000 deaths were recorded for the first time. And before more than 4,000 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

A stadium converted into a hospital for coronavirus patients in the city of Santo André, in Brazil. Photo: DPA

The Bulletin indicates that bed occupancy in intensive care units (ICU) is at “critical levels” in 24 of the 27 states.

The authors insist on the need to “speed up vaccination”, encountering input supply difficulties.

The other recipes have little hope of being heard: strengthen isolation measures, in a coordinated manner between the three powers and between the federal government, the states and the municipalities. “Coherence and convergence are fundamental in this moment of crisis”, they highlight.

The fight against the coronavirus is marked in Brazil by the controversies between mayors and governors who try to impose measures of social isolation and President Bolsonaro, which criticizes them claiming that they have a negative economic impact.

“It is essential at this time to adopt, or continue to adopt, urgent measures, which aim to contain the rates of transmission and growth of cases through blocking or lockdown measures “, emphasizes Fiocruz.

The spread rate “reveals that the virus remains in intense circulation throughout the country” and the set of indicators “show that the pandemic may remain at critical levels throughout April,” he adds.

Source: AFP, EFE and DPA

