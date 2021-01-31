The Brazilian Parliament will elect the new presidents of the two chambers this Monday, in a process that will be decisive for the less than two years that President Jair Bolsonaro has left in power.

The country’s president maneuvers for Congress to elect leaders who allow him to govern without fear of “impeachment” and facilitate his re-election in 2022. But the risk is to become a “hostage” of parties that “charge a high price” for their support, analysts warn .

The 513 deputies and the 81 senators will elect the new incumbents of both chambers, who will be responsible for the legislative agenda until February 2023, which is why they will lead Parliament in October next year, when Brazil plans to elect a new president and Bolsonaro will aspire to re-election.

The leader of the lower house also decides whether to admit requests for impeachment or to keep them in a drawer.

Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated again this Sunday in Brasilia, demanding his dismissal. Photo: AFP

In this parliamentary process, the future of many initiatives to combat the covid-19 pandemic, which already leaves more than 220,000 dead in the country and whose severity is minimized by Bolsonaro, or the implementation of urgent economic reforms for a country in an acute economic and social crisis.

The president’s support

The candidates supported by the far-right president are from a galaxy known as the “centrao” (the great center), conservative but reputed above all for allying with whoever offers them the most in positions or in public works for their constituencies.

Many made up the base of the former left-wing president Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016), but when she was weakened they voted for her removal.

“The ‘centrao’ is faithful if there are conditions for that. And now the conditions are not set, with an extremely fragile economy and Bolsonaro’s popularity in decline”, in the middle of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, says political scientist Thiago Vidal , from the Prospectiva consultancy.

“His government would be held hostage” to that bloc, he adds.

The Chamber of Deputies accumulates 61 impeachment requests raised by the opposition or by former allies, artists, lawyers and non-governmental organizations that denounce the participation of the former military in anti-democratic acts or for ecological crimes or crimes against minorities.

About twenty are related to his management of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. Bolsonaro always denied its seriousness, criticized the confinement measures and the use of masks and questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Despite maintaining an important base, his approval rating fell from 37% in December to 31% in January and his rejection rate rose from 32% to 40%, according to the Datafolha institute.

A television with the image of Jair Bolsonaro, in a public hospital in Santarém, in the state of Pará, in the Amazon area of ​​Brazil, this Sunday. Photo: AFP

In recent weeks, several protests and cacerolazos – even by right-wing groups – have called for his impeachment.

The erosion of its popularity coincides with the end of the subsidies that in 2020 allowed 68 million poor people to survive the crisis.

The markets are now opposed to renewing these subsidies and They demand that it move forward with its program of adjustments and privatizations.

Bolsonaro, who shortly after taking office broke with the small party to which he had joined for the elections, He tried to rule with religious, agribusiness and arms lobbies.

He also tried, without success, to found a party. And now it needs politicians identified with a system of “give and take” from which it had wanted to differentiate itself.

“Out,” reads the flag calling for the departure of President Jair Bolsonaro, during a protest this Sunday in the country’s capital. Brasilia. Photo: AFP

The bid for the lower house

The current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, of the DEM party (center-right), promoted the advance of the adjustments but blocked the “customs agenda”, contrary to the evangelical bench that Bolsonaro is counting on to be reelected.

“The government is desperate to seize the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies. Desperate to disrupt the environment agenda, desperate to make the sale and delivery of weapons more flexible, among other agendas related to respect for society and minorities,” Maia stated in December.

To succeed him, Maia supports Baleia Rossi, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB, center).

But Bolsonaro seems in a position to impose his candidate, Arthur Lira, of the Progressistas party (PP, right).

To get support, he released budget items and indicated that he could re-create the ministries of Culture, Sports and Fisheries, converted into mere secretariats, to satisfy the “center.”

Brazil began the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in mid-January. The official management of the pandemic aroused harsh criticism. Photo: REUTERS

“If there is an atmosphere in Parliament – and from what everything indicates, the two people for whom I have sympathy will be elected – the legislative agenda will no longer be stuck and we will be able to advance in many things. Who knows until we re-create ministries, those ministries “declared the president on Thursday.

On Saturday, however, he changed his mind. “It is not planned, it is not easy to create a ministry, (that means) bureaucracy, more expenses,” he said.

The Senate

For the Senate, Bolsonaro supports Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM), who also -curiosities of Brazilian politics- has the backing of the left-wing Workers Party (PT), former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

Bolsonaro affirmed that the projects to remove him “are going nowhere.” “I will remain in this chair until the end of 2022,” he declared.

Analyst Sylvio Costa, from the news site Congresso em Focus, rules out that the president solves his problems by imposing “his” candidates in Congress.

“The ‘centrao’ charges dearly to support governments and that creates more difficulties in advancing the legislative agenda,” he says.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB