The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaroreappeared on Friday after a month of silence to praise the Armed Forces and ask his followers to unite against the future Government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaamong praises to “patriotism” and to God.

“Today we are living a crucial moment, a crossroads. The one who decides my future is you, the one who decides where the Armed Forces are going is you, the one who decides where the Chamber and the Senate are going are you,” Bolsonaro told hundreds of his followers at his official residence in Brasilia.

The president, who will leave power on January 1, after losing the October elections, neither did he congratulate Lula on this occasion, nor did he openly acknowledge his defeat at the polls. He did take responsibility for “mistakes” that he did not specify and asked his supporters not to criticize him “without knowing everything that is happening.” “It is not easy to confront the entire system. The mission is not to criticize, it is to unite and many times there is information that is not appropriate,” he pointed out. The retired Army captain also took the opportunity to exalt the role of the Armed forces“the last obstacle to socialism” and the “great people responsible for freedom”, according to what he said.

“Brazil he does not need more laws, he needs the laws to be effectively enforced,” he said to the cheers of his followers, who implored him to “stay” in the Presidency. He also said he was on the “side of truth, honesty, respect to the family and freedom of expression and religion”, between praises to “God” and the “divine”.

I believe in you, we will believe in our country. God willing, everything will work out in due time.

regretted that “Brazil was ready to take a leap”but that “nobody expected” Lula’s victory “under normal conditions” and celebrated that thousands of his followers took to the streets the days following the elections to demand his permanence.

Many of these protests took place outside the Army barracks and in them they called for a military “intervention” against Lula, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT).

“Nothing is lost. I owe allegiance to you. I give my life for my homeland (…) We can change the future of our nation,” said Bolsonaro, who had not spoken in public since last November 2, three days after the second round of the elections. “We are going to believe, we are going to unite, look for alternatives and each one sees what he can do for our country,” he affirmed. “I believe in you, let’s believe in our country. God willing, everything will work out in due time,” she said.

