Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro affirmed this Monday that the number of deaths from coronavirus in his country may be “up to 50% less than what the state governments report“and confirmed that he did not receive the vaccine against the virus.

The health secretariats of the different Brazilian states reported this Sunday that the number of deaths since the pandemic started it exceeded 473 thousand and the number of infected is close to 17 million.

“I am going to give you first-hand news, the Union Court of Accounts is questioning the death toll from Covid-19 from last year. And the error is great, there are 50% of the deaths attributed to the coronavirus that were not due to coronavirus, “said the president.

Bolsonaro affirmed that several deaths are counted that are not “due to coronavirus.” Photo: REUTERS

“This report came out a few days ago, logically the press is not going to divulge it. But I already passed it on to three serious journalists, and we are going to make it known this Monday afternoon,” he anticipated during an informal conversation in Brasilia.

“It seems that people in Brazil only die from Covid-19. Hospitals are with 90% of intensive care occupied. But we need to know how many are from coronavirus and how many are from other diseases, “he continued.

This was not the first time the president has questioned the official death toll. Already in March he had attacked those who published the numbers of infections and deaths as a result of the global pandemic.

Bolsonaro again said that “many people suspect” that the death toll is lower and that in social networks there were “several people who lost their loved ones, but they say that they did not die from Covid.”

In addition, the Brazilian leader again criticized on Monday some members of the Parliamentary Investigations Commission (CPI) in which it was reported that the government delayed the purchase of vaccines.

The president defends the non-obligatory nature of the vaccination and this Monday he promised that he will be “the last” to apply the immunizer.

As a resident of Brasilia, Bolsonaro could have been vaccinated a little less than a month ago, when it was the turn of the 66-year-old citizens, which is his age. But, he continues to refuse.

The position against Argentina.

In a televised address to all of Brazil broadcast on Thursday night, Bolsonaro once again charged against Argentina’s policies for the treatment it gave to the pandemic.

“We could ask if in any country in the world no one has died. What could the commission say about the lock-down in Argentina, which is the country that closed the most in the world. And it is one of the countries that most die per million inhabitants “, published the morning Folha de San Pablo

And he added: “Why don’t you talk about what is happening in Argentina? Bolsonaro wondered. Argentina is taking measures that even Hugo Chávez would be envious of, ”he mocked.

With information from ANSA

AFG