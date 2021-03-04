With records of deaths, hospitals on the brink of collapse and a slow-motion vaccination campaign, Brazil is experiencing the deadliest phase of the coronavirus pandemic. However, its president again downplayed it.

In his two speeches of the day, Jair Bolsonaro, suggested this Thursday that whoever fulfills social distancing is a “Coward“and” capricious “, he called”idiots”To those who ask him to buy more vaccines and described the quarantines as a” state of siege. “

In an act in the state of Goiás before rural producers, he linked the social distancing suggested by science and most of the world’s governments with cowardice and fear.

“You did not stay home. You did not flinch. You have to face problems. Enough of whimsical, complaining all the time. How long will they keep crying? Obviously you have to respect the oldest, those with comorbidities. Where will Brazil go if we stop? The Bible itself says in 365 passages that there is no need to fear, “he said.

Before the speech in front of the winners, the president had spoken out against the quarantines, which he called a “state of siege” and summoned the population to get out “from under the bed” so as not to “starve.”

During another public message in Uberaba, Minas Gerais, one of the collapsed states, Bolsonaro once again challenged the restrictions imposed by governors and mayors after new cacerolazos arose against him last night, a protest that sealed a day with the highest record of daily deaths of the pandemic (1,910 deaths).

“Justice gave superpowers to the mayors to shut down the economy. They imposed a state of siege through the mayors and this is wrong. We must face the problem without panic. Life must go on”, said the president.

The speech coincided with the declaration of a night curfew and closure of activities decided by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, where Bolsonaro has residence.

For the President, “other problems kill more than the virus such as unemployment.” “If people stay at home, they will all die of hunger,” he added, clarifying that he is not a virus denier. “Now the press, which called me a racist, homophobic, a dictator, calls me flat-earthers,” he said laughing, to the ministers side.

After joking, the president once again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine -a remedy against malaria without apparent effectiveness against the coronavirus- as an early treatment, as he did since the beginning of the pandemic, despite repeated alerts, requests and complaints from scientists .

Finally, Bolsonaro pointed to those who criticize him for the lack of dosage. “There are idiots that we see on social media, in the press, ‘go buy a vaccine.’ Only if it’s at your mother’s house“, launched the head of state, who assured that this month some 22 million doses will be delivered to the population.

Look also