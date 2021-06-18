Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized the government of Alberto Fernández, stating that “in Argentina they voted for those who they sank the country in a hole “.

In a brief conversation with a group of followers, Bolsonaro regretted that Argentina, a Mercosur partner along with Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, “is in a rather complicated situation”, which he attributed to the fact that “the staff there decided to vote for those who sank the country in a hole “.

The Brazilian far-right leader assured that “agribusiness in Argentina no longer compensates” the producer and criticized some measures adopted in recent weeks by President Fernández, such as the temporary suspension of meat exports or tax increases that affect various agricultural products.

“It is quite a complicated situation”, reiterated the president, who still stressed that “Argentines are brothers” of Brazil and that he wants “the best” for that country, although he doubts the government of Fernández, of a progressive nature.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro gave Lacalle Pou as a “positive” example, of a conservative line closer to his thinking, and of whom he said that “he is doing a good job”, despite the fact that “it is not easy”, because he inherited the Government of “the left”.

A week ago, in the usual live that the Brazilian head of state made through his social networks, he again referred to Fernández’s phrase about the origin of Latin American peoples while showing the photo that he ironically published on Twitter shortly after that the failed appointment of the Argentine president went viral.

Jair Bolsonaro’s tweet.

“The first thing I can say is that the rivalry is only football. In the absence of football, the brothers are my brothers. I want the best for Argentina Because at the end of the day, when we have neighbors prospering, it is a sign that this is good for everyone, “Bolsonaro began by pointing out, with a conciliatory tone and toning down the controversy. However, he resumed the message he had emphasized in a press conference in which compared Fernández to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Although Bolsonaro did not refer to Mercosur, which Brazil integrates together with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, his statements regarding two of the member countries occur at a time when the bloc is preparing for its next biannual summit.

That appointment, still without a defined date but scheduled to be held this month, must be organized by Argentina and in it Brazil will assume the rotating presidency of the bloc, which it will hold until the end of this year.

The next Mercosur summit will address sensitive issues and on which there is no consensus, such as the revision of a clause that requires members to jointly negotiate any trade agreement with other countries or blocs, or the reduction of the common external tariff.

In both cases, although with nuances, the country most reluctant to these discussions is Argentina, whose government maintains a more protectionist position with respect to the other three partners and is opposed to freeing individual trade negotiations and proposes a minimal reduction of tariffs on the companies. block imports.

With information from EFE

AFG