Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, led this Sunday a massive motorcyclist caravan in Brasilia, in a new mobilization of his supporters to support his government, under pressure for his questioned handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves almost 420,000 dead.

Surrounded by a strong security operation, the 66-year-old president left the official residence Palacio de Alvorada with hundreds of motorcyclists to visit the center of the capital for an hour, in a call to commemorate Mother’s Day.

“We had a very serious problem last year, something that nobody expected, the pandemic, but little by little we are winning. You can be sure: as supreme head of the Armed Forces my army will never go to the streets to keep them indoors, “Bolsonaro told his followers, concentrated outside the Alvorada Palace after the tour.

At the end of the tour, Bolsonaro, a staunch critic of social confinement to face the pandemic, took pictures of himself, shook hands with dozens of followers -many among those who, like the president, did not wear the protective mask-, and thanked the “support for a government that identifies to a great extent with the Army.”

Bolsonaro on Moto. AP Photo

“I am participating in the event in support of all that [el gobierno] has done in these last two years to rescue Brazil, “said Carlos Toledo, 61, after the tour, in which many motorcyclists they carried the Brazilian flag, turned into a symbol of the pro-Bolsonaro mobilizations.

Under the onslaught of a second wave of the pandemic, Brazil has become the country with the highest mortality rate in the American continent and the Southern Hemisphere, although the rate of contagion se has reduced in recent weeks.

On May 1, Bolsonaro’s followers held massive marches and motorized caravans in cities such as Brasilia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, just three days before a Senate commission began to investigate the government’s actions. to face the pandemic in Brazil.

In his statement to the Senate on Tuesday, former Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed in April 2020 for defending social distancing to contain the virus, said that he “systematically” alerted President Bolsonaro on the “very serious consequences” of their positions in the face of the pandemic.

The next day, former Minister Nelson Teich, who succeeded Mandetta for almost a month, said that his resignation from the Health portfolio was due to pressure from the president to prescribe chloroquine against covid-19, despite being an ineffective remedy against the virus and potentially dangerous.

Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. Reuters photo

On May 19, the declaration is planned of the former Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, dismissed in March amid strong criticism of his management, mainly due to Brazil’s delay in negotiating vaccines against covid-19.

On May 15 another major mobilization of government supporters is expected.

Source AFP and EFE

