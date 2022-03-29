The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was discharged Tuesday after spending the night admitted to a hospital in Brasilia for abdominal painofficial sources reported.

“Good morning with excellent news. The President has already been discharged and is doing very well!” the Minister of Communications wrote on his social networks.Fabio Faria.

Bolsonaro, leader of the Brazilian extreme right, was admitted the day before in the hospital of the Armed Forces of Brasilia after presenting “discomfort” and abdominal pain when he was going to a political event, for which he was transferred to the medical center and has undergone a series of medical tests.

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, also confirmed the hospital discharge this morning and thanked the “prayers” received. “Good morning! We are discharged. Glories to God. Thank you all for the prayers. May God bless you,” she said on her social networks.

According to Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, one of the president’s sons, the return to the hospital was once again due to the “consequences of the attempted murder” suffered by the head of state in 2018, when Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen while participating. at an electoral rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais (southeast of the country).

Since then, the Brazilian president has been hospitalized on several occasions, the most recent last January, when he spent two days admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital for an intestinal obstruction, from which he was cured with conservative treatment and did not need to go through the operating room

Bolsonaro suffered the same problem in July 2021, when he was also hospitalized for a few days in the capital of São Paulo for another intestinal obstruction, which was also cured with conventional treatment, without the need for surgery.

Likewise, in recent years Bolsonaro has undergone five operations, of which four were in the abdomen as a result of the attack he suffered in 2018.

The perpetrator of that attack, Adélio Bispo, was declared incompetent, since the Justice considered that he did not have the capacity to answer for his acts due to his mental disorders.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

