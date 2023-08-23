Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted this Wednesday to a hospital in São Paulo for routine examinations.in the midst of the judicial siege that he faces due to various criminal and civil investigations.

Bolsonaro, 68, went to the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo, to “evaluate his clinical condition,” as reported by Fabio Wajngarten, one of his lawyers, on social media.

The exams are intended to analyze the functioning of the “digestive system and intestinal transit” of the leader and to explore possible “abdominal hernias”.

According to Wajngarten, this new review will follow up on the care that the former president has received since he was stabbed on September 6, 2018 during an electoral act, an attack that has caused various complications in his digestive system since then.

The hospital admission of the retired Army captain also coincides with the worsening of his problems with the Brazilian Justice.

In this sense, the Federal Police have summoned him to testify on August 31 for two different cases.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The purpose of the examinations is to analyze the functioning of the “digestive system and intestinal transit” of the leader and to explore possible “abdominal hernias”

In the first place, he will be questioned in the case that investigates an alleged coup plot promoted by businessmen related to extreme right groups against the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

And secondly, he will once again answer to the authorities for the alleged illegal appropriation and sale of a set of jewels that he received during his term (2019-2022) on trips made abroad and that are property of the State.

In this last case, his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, was also summoned to testify.

Bolsonaro has already responded to questions from the Police on various occasions since he left power on January 1, when Lula succeeded him, for other cases.

Among them for the coup on January 8, when thousands of their supporters violently invaded the headquarters of the three powers, and for alleged fraud with covid-19 vaccine certificates.

On another judicial front, the former president was disqualified for eight years by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), on June 30, for spreading hoaxes and seriously attacking the electoral system and democratic institutions.

During the past campaign, Bolsonaro and several of his allies led a ferocious smear campaign against the electronic ballot boxes that Brazil has used in its elections since 1996 without a single problem with the results being reported since then.

Bolsonaro would end up losing last year’s October elections by a narrow margin to Lula, who returned to power after two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010.

EFE