Corporation investigates alleged coup attempt during the former president’s administration; action is the result of Mauro Cid's denunciation

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the target of search and seizure by the PF (Federal Police) this Thursday morning (8.Feb.2024). The former chief executive must hand over his passport to the corporation, which is taking action due to an alleged coup attempt during his administration.

