The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, sent this Wednesday “to the whore who gave birth to them” to the press following reports that his government spent 15 million reais (about $ 2.7 million) on condensed milk in 2020.

“When I see the press attack me, saying that I bought 2 and a half million cans of condensed milk (I say) go to the whore who gave birth to you. That shitty press. Those cans are to put them, you from the press, in the butt, “Bolsonaro said during a closed-door lunch at a restaurant in Brasilia, along with dozens of artists related to his government and other allies.

According to the video of the meeting published on social networks and shared by an advisor to the president on his Telegram channel, Bolsonaro’s sayings were celebrated with laughter and applause from the audience, among them his ministers of Foreign Relations, Ernesto Araújo, and of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto.

The communication secretary of the presidency confirmed to the international agency AFP that the president attended the lunch, but that it was a “private engagement”, so the press was not present.

The report that generated Bolsonaro’s reaction, published by the Metropoles portal, details a total expenditure of 1,800 million reais (about USD 330 million at the current rate) in food for different instances of the federal government in 2020.

According to official data cited by the media, this is an increase of more than 20% in relation to 2019, among all the bodies of the Executive Power.

Of that total, 15 million appear destined to the purchase of condensed milk, the majority (14 million) acquired by the Ministry of Defense, not by the Presidency.

However, social media was quickly inundated with “memes” and criticism, attributing the purchase directly to the president, who has repeatedly bragged about eating bread and condensed milk for breakfast, proving he is a “simple man.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense clarified that it was responsible for providing a “balanced” diet to the more than 370,000 members of the Armed Forces and that “condensed milk composes this diet because of its energy potential” and because eventually “it can be used in substitution of “fresh milk.”

The shopping list disclosed by the portal includes refrigerants (31.5 million reais), chewing gum (2.2 million reais) and wine (2.5 million).

Bolsonaro has attacked the press on other occasions, blaming it for creating “narratives” to harm him.

According to the French NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in 2020 there were 580 attacks on the Brazilian press promoted by the “Bolsonaro system”, mostly by the president himself and his environment through social networks.

International agencies