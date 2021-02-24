The president of BrazilJair Bolsonaro personally delivered a proposal to Parliament on Tuesday to advance the capitalization of the electricity company Eletrobras and stated that his privatization agenda “continues at full steam.”

The project aims to promote a capitalization model of the largest electricity company in the country through the offering of shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, in an amount not specified but that would hand over control of the company to the private sector.

The document was delivered to the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and to the Chamber of Deputies, Arturo Lira, who announced that he will pronounce on the measure in plenary next week.

The delivery of this proposal to Congress occurs at a time when there is a great deal of distrust around the real intention of the government to free the economy and reduce the weight of the State in all productive activities.

The market unrest responds to Bolsonaro’s decision to dismiss the president of Petrobras, the economist Roberto Castello Branco, and replace him with the general and former defense minister Joaquim Silva e Luna.

However, Bolsonaro’s intention must be ratified by the Board of Directors of the state oil company, whose shares are traded on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, where those papers have collapsed for what financial agents consider a ” interference “in the company’s business.

A distribution center for the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras. Jair Bolsonaro shook the markets by suddenly changing the president of the company. Photo: XINHUA

The decision to promote changes in Petrobras was taken by the president after truckers unions threatened to go on strike, as they did in May 2018, in protest against the continuous increases in the price of fuels, which the company attributes to the ups and downs of the international oil markets.

Gesture to the markets

In what was interpreted as a message to markets, the president assured when delivering the project related to Eletrobras that his government intends to “shrink the State and reduce its size, so that the economy can provide the response that society needs.”

The project, however, does not differ much from others presented to Parliament since 2016 and that have not been approved due to serious political disputes in the Legislature, which in the case of Eletrobras must endorse the privatization of the company.

The proposal basically aims to promote a capitalization process Through a capital increase in which the State would refrain from participating, which would open the way for private shareholders to exercise control of the company.

The project includes investment commitments and changes in the company’s electricity supply contracts, which would move away from the current regulated rate model, all of which It could lead to price increases in the service.

Offer that does not seduce



Bolsonaro’s privatization plans, which contemplate the transfer to the private sector of a hundred state-owned companies, have nevertheless encountered the little interest from investors, which was lower even during the last year, in which the country’s economy was plunged into a deep crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to official and financial market calculations, in 2020 the Brazilian economy collapsed by around 4.5%, although this year a rebound and growth of close to 3% is expected.

In any case, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has said that this projection depends on there being “mass immunization” of the population, which is not guaranteed, among other things, due to the difficulty that exists in the international market of vaccines.

Source: EFE