Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared again this Wednesday before the Federal Police to testify about an alleged coup plot in which he was implicated by senator Marcos do Val, aligned with the right-wing sectors that support him.

This is the fourth statement that Bolsonaro has given to the police authorities, who are also investigating him for encouraging anti-democratic acts, trying to appropriate some jewels given to him by Saudi Arabia that actually belong to the State and alleged fraud with covid vaccination certificates. among other matters.

This time, the former president was summoned to give a statement regarding alleged plans prior to January 1, when the progressive Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office.revealed by Senator Do Val, who has given at least four different versions of the case.

In various and even contradictory statements, Do Val said last February that, before Lula’s inauguration, Bolsonaro and an activist asked him to request a meeting with magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and member of the Supreme Court.

View of the January coup in which Bolsonaro sympathizers took over the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia. Photo: Andres Borges. EFE

According to the senator, the intention was for him to request a meeting with the judge and record the conversation without him perceiving it, in order to induce him to accept some alleged irregularity to favor Lula in the electionss, which would serve as an excuse to invalidate the elections and keep Bolsonaro in power.

De Moraes himself admitted that last December he met the senator, who revealed to him the alleged plan hatched by Jair Bolsonaro, but refused to file a formal complaint.

“He told me that it was a matter of ‘intelligence’ and that he could not confirm it, for which I only thanked him, because what is not official does not exist,” said the magistrate at the time, who described all this supposed “ridiculous”. plot.

However, youOnce the senator himself made those alleged plans public and faced with the different versions of the case that he offered to the press, De Moraes determined that the matter should be investigated.

According to the magistrate, the Federal Police will have to establish if there was really a plan in this sense and also specify if the senator could have incurred in the alleged crimes of “false testimony” and “slanderous denunciation”.



This investigation has been framed in judicial proceedings opened after January 8, when a mob of radical Bolsonaristas invaded and destroyed the offices of the Presidency, the Supreme Court and Parliament, in a clear attempt to force a coup against Lula, who had assumed power a week earlier.

EFE