The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, dismissed the three chiefs of the Armed Forcesthe Defense Ministry reported in a statement on Tuesday.

“The decision was communicated during a meeting” of the new Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, with the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force, who were informed that they will be “replaced“, said the ministry in the official note.

The mass “replacement” of the three military chiefs is an unprecedented event. The situation has been interpreted in some sectors as a response to certain “gestures” of “solidarity” with General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, who left the Defense Ministry this Monday in the middle of the impeachment process or replacement of six of the 23 government ministers.

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva. Photo: AFP

Since this Monday, in the military media it was assured that the three chiefs of the Armed Forces were willing to “make their positions available” after the departure of Azevedo e Silva. However, the Ministry of Defense itself only reported in an official note that “they will be replaced.”

In this way, Bolsonaro must appoint substitutes for Admiral Ilques Barbosa Junior, of the Navy; Brigade Lieutenant Antonio Carlos Moretti, from the Aviation, and General Eduardo Pujol, from the Army, with whom he had had various frictions in recent months.

According to the Brazilian press, Bolsonaro was angry with the head of the Army, General Edson Leal Pujol, because he never adhered to the president’s criticism of the coronavirus quarantines. However, the greatest source of irritation would have been because the military officer avoided ruling on the annulment of the sentences Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the GloboNews channel and the UOL news portal, Bolsonaro expected a public reaction from Pujol of repudiation of the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to annul the convictions against Lula in the Lava Jato operation, which henabled the former president to participate in the 2022 elections, for which it is one of the favorites.

Jair Bolsonaro’s relationship with the Brazilian Armed Forces has been strained. Photo: AFP

The Army chief has said that fighting the pandemic was the greatest challenge of his generation. Last year he refused to hug Bolsonaro during a public ceremony in Porto Alegre.

With a chinstrap, Pujol avoided a hug from Bolsonaro and gave him the elbow, as the specialists suggest to maintain physical distance and avoid coronavirus infections.

This Monday, amid strong pressure from its more moderate political base, Bolsonaro announced changes in six ministries, among which were, in addition to Defense, other strategic, such as Foreign Relations and Justice.

In the Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Araújo, a diplomat aligned with Bolsonaro’s thinking and who will be in office, left office. replaced by Ambassador Carlos Alberto Franco França, a diplomat with little experience but considered more moderate and with a negotiating spirit.

The post of Minister of Justice will be held by Ánderson Gustavo Torres, a police commissioner close to Bolsonaro and who supports the president’s efforts to make the sale of weapons to civilians more flexible, in order to promote “self-defense” against crime.

