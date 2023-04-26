Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro testified this Wednesday for about two hours before the Police and denied any responsibility in the coup on January 8, which tried to overthrow the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, who entered the building in a tinted car and without making statements to the press, He is being investigated as the alleged instigator and mastermind of the acts that tried to overthrow the government of President Lula da Silva.

He denied any involvement

Bolsonaro was included in the investigation for having shared, two days after the anti-democratic acts, a video that suggested, without providing evidence, that the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was rigged by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The far-right leader, who governed between 2019 and 2022, avoided all contact with the journalists who waited for him in front of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, but his legal representatives said that he “explained” the situation and He denied having encouraged the coup.

🇧🇷 Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia to testify about the January 8 coup in Brasilia, when thousands of his followers invaded the headquarters of the three powers, confirms a police source #AFP pic.twitter.com/qML0W5ctv5 — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) April 26, 2023

Fabio Wajngarten, former Minister of Information and current advisor to Bolsonaro, assured that the former president, who was in the United States on the day of the coup, “repudiated” that same January 8 the invasion of a horde of Bolsonaro supporters of the headquarters of the three powers of the Nation, with the clear intention of overthrowing the Government of Lula.

Also rejected that Bolsonaro had encouraged the coup with his refusal to publicly acknowledge Lula’s triumph in the elections last October or that has incited his followers to protest violently against the electoral process.

“With the end of the election, the president turned the page, did not articulate anything, went into seclusion and traveled to the United States on December 30,” still in his capacity as president, and remained in that country for three months, said Wajngarten, who He said that Bolsonaro is willing to appear again before the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro’s second statement

This is the second time that the former president has been heard by investigators since he returned to Brazil. after spending almost three months in the United States. The first statement was made on April 5, within the framework of the investigation into the Saudi jewelery scandal, revealed by the “Estado de S. Paulo” newspaper.

By giving his testimony, Bolsonaro shall explainr, in addition to the post shared by him, his eventual participation in the elaboration of the so-called “draft of the coup”, document found in the house of the former Minister of Justice of his government, Anderson Torres.

The material was seized by the PF during the investigations after the coup events. According to the text, a defense state could be instituted to change the election result presidential elections last year.

Lula da Silva's government has issued arrest warrants for violent protesters.

The parliamentary commission in charge of investigating the coup

At the same time, the Brazilian Congress made official on Wednesday the opening of a parliamentary commission to investigate the coup on January 8.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was in charge of reading the petition to open the commission, whose establishment has been promoted by the right-wing opposition, which maintains that the Government incurred in “omissions” and “failures” of security, with an apparent intention to generate a “wave of solidarity” with Lula.

The commission will be made up of 16 senators and 16 deputies, and its composition will be defined based on the representativeness of the parliamentary groups, in which the Government has a majority.

On that basis, the ruling party aspires to exercise the two key positions in the commission.

It is about the presidency, which directs the course of the investigation and the instruction of the process, in charge of a parliamentarian who will be responsible for the final report.

Those charges are also essential to decide the order of those summoned to testify, among whom may be politicians closely linked to Bolsonaro, some arrested for the events of January.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro answers before the ordinary Justice in a dozen processes, accused of abuses of power and economic, among other charges. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

One of the many investigations

The former president must also be questioned for his inaction against the coup camps installed in front of the Army headquarters in several Brazilian cities. In Brasilia, the camp is designated as the base of the radicals who participated in the attacks on January 8. The people who were in the place ended up arrested the next day.

The expectation is that Bolsonaro You will also have to explain why you left Brazil on December 30, days before the coup invasions of the headquarters of the Supreme Court, Congress and the Presidency of the Republic. The former president remained in the United States until March 30, when he returned to the country.

Even regarding the period that he was out of Brazil, it is possible that the former president must present information on what contacts he had during this time.

The process proceeds in the Supreme Court and aims to identify the “intellectual authors” and to those who financed the events of January. For the attempted coup they were 2,151 people arrested, of whom some 300 remain in prisonwhile the rest will respond to the courts in freedom.

The Supreme Court has already accepted the charges against the first 100 defendants and this week is analyzing the charges that have been filed against another 200.

Bolsonarowho lost his privileges on January 1, with the inauguration of Lula, answers before the ordinary Justice in a dozen processes, accused of abuses of power and economics, among other charges, and is also being investigated in other cases that are being processed in the Supreme Court and in electoral courts.

EFE I GLOBE (GDA)

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA