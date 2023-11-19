Bolsonaro’s support for Milei’s campaign marked the election; Brazilian said that “hope shines again in South America”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) congratulated Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) on his victory in the Argentine presidential election this Sunday (19.nov.2023). “Hope shines again in South America”, he wrote Bolsonaro on his profile on X (formerly Twitter). The former president also wished that “good winds reach the United States and Brazil”.

With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei appears with 55.69% of the valid votes, against 44.30% for the current Argentine economy minister.

The relationship with Bolsonaro during the electoral campaign was a milestone of Milei for Brazilians. The Argentine received support from the former chief executive – who promised to go to the candidate’s inauguration if he is elected – and was compared with the former Brazilian president several times, but criticized the comparison, stating that the correlations are “malicious” and made by those who make a policy “dirty”.

The children of the former president, the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-SP), also used the social network to celebrate the victory of the libertarian candidate.

Eduardo spoke in “great defeat of the nefarious left”while Flávio congratulated Milei for freeing the Argentines “the disgrace of communism”.

Former president Bolsonaro’s advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, published “we will be back” on the same social network accompanied by a photo with the news of Milei’s victory.