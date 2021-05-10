Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, congratulated the police from Rio de Janeiro for the operating in a favela that left 28 dead and it gave rise to questions from the UN, OAS and human rights organizations.

“I congratulate the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro,” said the president on social media.

“By treating traffickers who steal, kill and destroy families as victims, media and left equate them to citizens common people who respect the laws and their neighbor, “said the head of state.

Rio de Janeiro police received questions after the operation in a favela, but Bolsonaro came out to support them. Photo: EFE

Twenty-seven civilians and a policeman were killed in the raid by the security forces that occurred last Thursday in the Jacarezhinho favela, in the northern part of the city of Rio, dominated by drug traffickers from the Comando Vermelho organization.

Opposing parties They promote an investigation into police actions and the responsibility of Governor Claudio Castro, an ally of Bolsonaro.

The Civil Police reported that 25 of the 27 civilians killed in the shooting had a judicial record.

On the other hand, the newspaper Estado de San Pablo published that 9 of the 27 civilians killed did not have an arrest warrant against them or had a judicial record.

People attend the burial of the victims of the police operation in the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: EFE

The police raid in Jacareizinho was considered as the most “lethal” in the history of a city marked by violence, and deserved questioning and requests for independent investigations by the UN, OAS, the Brazilian Bar Association, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watchs and the Paulo Evaristo Arns Commission.

Considering criminals as “victims” is an “offense for the people who live as hostages to crime,” Bolsonaro posted on Sunday night.

Hours before, Bolsonaro made a tour of Brasilia aboard a motorcycle to commemorate Mother’s Day.

The president was accompanied by hundreds of motorcyclists, several of whom carried Brazilian flags and General Walter Souza Braga Netto, Minister of Defense.

Without the mask recommended to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the president shook hands and hugged several supporters.

“Last year we had a very serious problem with the pandemic, but little by little we are defeating it,” he said and repeated his rejection of social isolation implemented by various regional governments.

“You can be sure, as the supreme chief of the Armed Forces (I tell you) that my Army will never go to the streets to keep you indoors,” Bolsonaro promised before a large group of followers concentrated in the official residence of Brasilia.

In addition, he thanked the support expressed to “a government that identifies to a great extent with the Army” and called on an act next Saturday in defense of the family.

Source: ANSA