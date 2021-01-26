The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, sent an optimistic message to foreign investors on Tuesday, guaranteeing that his government will resume the reform and privatization agenda this year and will advance the vaccination against covid-19.

Bolsonaro, who for months he denied gravity despite the fact that Brazil is the country with the second most cases in the world behind the United States and refused to be vaccinated, now it defended the national immunization plan.

It will be necessary, he considers, to stop the relentless advance of the pandemic and reverse the collapse of economic activity.

The president participated in a videoconference organized by Credit Suisse bank and pledged to recover full fiscal austerity in 2021, after the extraordinary expenses that last year the fight against the coronavirus pandemic demanded.

“In the fiscal sphere, we will maintain a firm commitment to the spending ceiling rules,” which limit the increase in the state budget, “and to sustainability and economic credibility,” Bolsonaro said with his Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

A poster from the vaccination campaign in Brsil, in a container with doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived at São Paulo airport last week. Photo: AFP

“We are not going to let temporary measures related to the crisis become permanent spending commitments,” remarked the far-right president, alluding to the subsidies that his government dedicated to the poorest and most unemployed during the past year, against the economic paralysis that caused the pandemic.

Privatizations

In this context, he assured that in 2021 “the privatization program will be accelerated and the improvement of the business environment will continue”, with a simplification of bureaucratic processes that will make the “portfolio of long-term strategic projects” more attractive. the country has, especially in the area of ​​infrastructure.

Since January 2019, when the Conservative leader came to power with an ultra-liberal economic agenda, the government has drawn up a list of just over 100 state-owned companies that it intends to transfer to the private sector.

However, these plans have collided with little interest from investors, which was exacerbated by the pandemic, and certain resistance in Parliament, which must authorize the privatization of some of these companies.

The health crisis that began last year has not yet been overcome and Brazil remains one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, with almost 218,000 deaths and 8.8 million cases.

The coronavirus has left serious economic consequences, which reflect a drop in GDP that for 2020 is estimated at 4.5%, and a totally deteriorated fiscal situation, aggravated by a marked reduction in tax collection and a growing unemployment, which is around 14%.

Vials with the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine, at the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, partner in the manufacture of the serum. Photo: REUTERS

Mass vaccination

According to the Ministry of Economy, that panorama will change in 2021, when it expects a growth of close to 3%, although Guedes himself said that this will depend on a “mass vaccination” that allows “a safe return” to work and the consequent resumption of economic activities, the supply of employment and consumption.

In that sense, Bolsonaro told investors that the government is determined to ensure the vaccination of 210 million Brazilians, despite the fact that it has many times questioned the true effectiveness of the antidotes that exist.

“We are already the sixth country that vaccinated the most in the world,” said the president without specifying data, adding: “We will soon be in the first places, to give more security to everyone, so that the economy does not stop working.” .

According to government estimates, Brazil, which only started vaccinating last week, has so far only about 12 million doses of vaccines, an amount that is insufficient even to immunize those considered high risk.

Bolsonaro was also in favor of an initiative promoted by private companies in the country, which intend to acquire vaccines on their own account to supply them among their employees.

“The government is favorable”, declared the president, who valued that this would have “zero cost” for the State.

At that point, Minister Guedes added that one possibility, if these operations are authorized, would be that “for each vaccine” purchased by private companies, “one dose” be donated to the national public health network.

But immediately, the AstraZeneca laboratory clarified in Brazil that the anti-coronavirus vaccine that it developed together with the University of Oxford not yet for sale to the private sector, as suggested by Bolsonaro.

“In the last seven months, we have worked tirelessly to fulfill our commitment to broad and equitable access to the vaccine to the largest possible number of countries in the world,” says a statement released by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory.

Thanks to China

Bolsonaro also thanked China for sending more supplies to manufacture about 5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The Chinese embassy informed us that the export of 5.4 thousand liters of supplies to (manufacture) the Coronavac vaccine was approved and they are ready to be sent. I appreciate the sensitivity of the Chinese government,” said the president on social networks.

Bolsonaro’s text indicates that the shipment of supplies to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil is also expected.

Brazil began vaccination last week with 6 million doses of Coronavac and this Monday began the nationwide distribution of 2 million doses of serum from the AstraZeneca laboratory imported from India.

So far 685 thousand Brazilians have been immunized according to data released by 18 of the 27 states, with São Paulo being the one that vaccinated the most with 185 thousand people, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 100 thousand.

Source: EFE and ANSA

