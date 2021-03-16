The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, appointed this Monday to cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as Minister of Health, the fourth in less than a year, at a time when the health system is on the verge of collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic that has already left almost 280,000 dead in that country.

“It was decided now, in the afternoon, to appoint the doctor Marcelo Queiroga to the Ministry of Health,” Bolsonaro told his supporters in front of the Alvorada palace, his residence in Brasilia.

Appointment It will take place on Tuesday, when it is published in the official gazette and the transition “should take one or two weeks,” he said.

Bolsonaro made the announcement shortly after meeting with Queiroga and the current minister, General Eduardo Pazuello, admitted that the far-right president he was looking to replace him to “reorganize” that portfolio.

“The conversation [con Queiroga] It was excellent, “said Bolsonaro, who came into conflict with Pazuello’s two predecessors, who questioned the president’s lack of “scientific” guidance to face the pandemic.

Pazuello, for his part, had a military conception of his functions, faithfully abiding by Bolsonaro’s guidelines: “It’s that simple: one commands and another obeys”, declared the general in October.

Queiroga “has everything to do a good job, giving continuity in everything what Pazuello has done until today, “said Bolsonaro.

The appointment of Queiroga, President of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), occurs at a time when the Government is the target of harsh criticism for the chaotic handling of the health crisis and by the denialism of the head of state before its seriousness.

The second wave of the pandemic is booming in Brazil with more than 1,800 deaths per day on average weekly (compared to 703 at the beginning of the year), growth boosted by a new strain of the coronavirus, at least twice as contagious.

For the epidemiologist Mauro Sanchez, from the University of Brasilia, the new minister will have the delicate task of trying to print a “change of course” to the health policy of Brazil, which has become the global epicenter of the pandemic.

“Without controlling the pandemic and with the emergence of new mutations, Brazil is perceived as a threat,” Sanchez told the AFP agency.

The fact that Queiroga is a doctor does not guarantee the success of his mission, but in the current context “it brings some peace of mind to the population and gives you some legitimacy in office“he added.

Before leaving the ministry, Pazuello announced that the Government bought 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which must be delivered until September, and that during the second semester there will be about 38 million doses of Janssen vaccine, of single application, of the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

The completion of the purchase is vital to accelerate the vaccination campaign in Brazil, which has experienced a rise in deaths and infections since February, pushing hospitals in more than half of the 27 states and governors to the brink of collapse. order more restrictions on movement.

With the purchases announced this Monday, Brazil has commissioned 562.9 million doses of vaccines to be delivered by the end of the year, said the outgoing minister.

Pazuello replaced in June 2020 Nelson Teich, who had lasted less than a month in office and resigned for opposing, like his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the drugs promoted by Bolsonaro to treat the virus, without scientific verification of their effectiveness.

Both Teich and Mandetta, both doctors, supported containment measures promoted by the governors, but criticized by the president because of its economic impact.

Bolsonaro minimized the disease, promoted crowds without masks and sowed doubts about vaccines, even saying that some of them could cause genetic alterations and turn a patient into an “alligator”.

