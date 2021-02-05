The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, retracted this Thursday for the first time on the benefits that he had repeatedly promoted of the chloroquine. He admitted that the drug may have “zero” efficiency against Covid-19 and sarcastically defended himself: “At least I didn’t kill anyone.”

The far-right leader and who has been a staunch defender of the use of chloroquine – questioned by experts and by the World Health Organization for its use in cases of coronavirus – and even took it when he was infected with covid last July, he accepted that it may be a placebo.

“It may be that in the future someone will say that the option (of chloroquine) is zero, that it is a placebo. All good, patience, I apologize, bye,” he said during the live address that he makes weekly on Thursdays on the networks social. And he completed: “At least I didn’t kill anyone.”

Since the pandemic reached Brazil in March last year, Bolsonaro, who downplayed the coronavirus and until recently also opposed vaccination, has repeatedly recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine, a controversial antimalarial whose effectiveness has not been fully proven. by science.

Brazil began its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in January. Photo: REUTERS

The use of chloroquine to treat Covid-19 became a matter of state in Brazil, and even cost two of its health ministers, Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, their jobs, who resigned in April and May. due to the great differences about the convenience of administering this drug against the virus that has already killed more than 228,000 people in Brazil.

The president’s obsession with chloroquine was such that he ordered its mass manufacture and the antimalarial is part of a group of medicines that the Brazilian Ministry of Health determined to be applied to coronavirus patients as part of what that portfolio and Bolsonaro himself qualify as “early treatment”.

According to official data, the Brazilian government has already spent more than 100 million reais (about 20 million dollars) on both hydroxychloroquine and other drugs whose efficiency against the coronavirus is doubted by a large part of the scientific community.

Last week the State Court of Accounts, the body that oversees public spending in Brazil, asked the government for explanations about those expenses.

Judge Benjamín Zymler, a member of the Court, made the well-founded request, among other factors, that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) failed to authorize the use of these medicines against covid-19.

“As there was no demonstration by Anvisa about the possibility of using chloroquine-based drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, nor by international organizations, there is no legal basis to use SUS resources for this purpose,” Zymler explained , as quoted by Brazilian media.

Source: EFE and ANSA

CB