Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once again lashed out at coronavirus vaccines, noting that getting the disease is “more effective“than injecting the drug.

In a live broadcast through his social networks on Thursday night, the president stated that considers himself “vaccinated”, as you contracted COVID-19 in the summer of 2020.

“All those who contracted the virus are vaccinated, even more effectively than the vaccine itself, because they actually contracted the virus,” he said, according to G1.

Bolsonaro has led more than one motorcycle march as a way to show his opposition to restrictions due to the pandemic. Photo: AFP

During his speech, the president clarified that it will be the “last person” to get vaccinated in Brazil. “I am setting an example. After the last person is vaccinated, I will be vaccinated,” he completed.

Bolsonaro thus pointed to the thesis of herd immunity, which presupposes the overcoming of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the contagion of a large number of people, which would leave a large part of the population immunized.

The strategy, according to experts, does not work with COVID-19, because many people would die in the process. Also, those who have already had the disease can be re-infected.

However, a study by the School of Public Health of the University of Sao Paulo, in collaboration with the NGO Conectas Human Rights, analyzed the decisions in reference to the pandemic and the information provided by the authorities in Brazil.

Based on that, it concluded that the government “chose to favor the free circulation of the new coronavirus, with the pretext that the infection would naturally induce the immunity of the individuals “.

A parliamentary inquiry commission is currently investigating the management of the pandemic in the Latin American country. The group is focused on elucidating the existence of a “parallel cabinet” who advised Bolsonaro and helped the president adopt anti-scientific ideas during the pandemic, and whether herd immunity was one of them.

So far, Brazil, the third country hardest hit by the pandemic in the world. In total, it has more than 17.7 million people infected, including more than 496,000 fatalities from the disease. In the country the rate of vaccination is slow and, for now, only 11.3 percent of the population has the full schedule.

